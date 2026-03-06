E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Bethell’s effort in vain as India beat England in high-scoring semi-final

AFP Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 08:30am
INDIAN opener Sanju Samson hits out as England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler watches during their semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.—AFP
MUMBAI: India clung on to beat England by seven runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday, despite Jacob Bethell’s superb 105.

After Sanju Samson’s scintillating 89 laid the platform for India to pile up a massive 253-7, England fell just short in what would have been a record chase, finishing on 246-7.

Phil Salt (5), Harry Brook (7) and Jos Buttler (25) fell early, but Bethell, aided by Will Jacks (35) kept England in the hunt.

The left-hander hit seven sixes and eight fours in his 48-ball thrash before his run out in the final over finally allowed India to celebrate in front of 35,000 jubilant fans in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad as they attempt to become the first team to retain the trophy and the first to win it on home soil.

The hosts, having been asked to bat by Brook, earlier flayed England’s attack to all parts of the ground, hitting 19 sixes and 18 fours.

Samson signalled his intent with a four and six off Jofra Archer’s first over but was given a life on 15 when Brook dropped a simple chance at mid-off off Archer.

It proved a costly mistake as, helped by some ill-disciplined bowling, Samson raced to his half-century off 26 balls with another huge six as Liam Dawson’s first over was pummelled for 19 runs.

Ishan Kishan put on 97 from 48 balls with Samson for the second wicket before the left-hander holed out to Jacks off Adil Rashid in the 10th over to make it 117-2.

Samson powered on until Jacks returned to have him caught by Salt in the deep in the 14th over at which point India were 160-3.

ENGLAND’S Jacob Bethell celebrates his whirlwind century against India.—Reuters
Dube continued the onslaught with 43 off 25 balls with four sixes before being run out by Brook’s direct hit.

Hardik Pandya hit 27 off 12 balls late on and Tilak Varma 21 off seven to take India past the 250 mark.

Jacks was the pick of the England bowlers with 2-40 but the wayward Archer was plundered, taking 1-61 off his four overs.

Scoreboard

INDIA:
S. Samson c Salt b Jacks 89
A. Sharma c Salt b Jacks 9
I. Kishan c Jacks b Rashid 39
S. Dube run out 43
S. Yadav st Buttler b Rashid 11
H. Pandya run out 27
T. Varma b Archer 21
A. Patel not out 2
V. Chakravarthy not out 0

EXTRAS (B-2, LB-1, W-9) 12
TOTAL (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 253
DID NOT BAT: A. Singh, J. Bumrah
FALL OF WICKETS: 1-20 (Sharma), 2-117 (Kishan), 3-160 (Samson), 4-190 (Yadav), 5-212 (Dube), 6-236 (Varma), 7-251 (Pandya)
BOWLING: Archer 4-0-61-1 (2w), Jacks 4-0-40-2 (1w), Overton 3-0-36-0 (1w), Curran 4-0-53-0 (4w), Rashid 4-0-41-2, Dawson 1-0-19-0 (1w)

ENGLAND:
P. Salt c Patel b Pandya 5
J. Buttler b Varun 25
H. Brook c Patel b Bumrah 7
J. Bethell run out 105
T. Banton b Patel 17
W. Jacks c Dube b Singh 35
S. Curran c Varma b Pandya 18
J. Overton not out 2
J. Archer not out 19

EXTRAS (LB-3, W-10) 13
TOTAL (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 246
DID NOT BAT: L. Dawson, A. Rashid
FALL OF WICKETS: 1-13 (Salt), 2-38 (Brook), 3-64 (Buttler), 4-95 (Banton), 5-172 (Jacks), 6-222 (Curran), 7-225 (Bethell)
BOWLING: Singh 4-0-51-1 (5w), Pandya 4-0-38-2 (1w), Bumrah 4-0-33-1 (1w), Varun 4-0-64-1 (1w), Patel 3-0-35-1 (1w), Dube 1-0-22-0 (1w)
RESULT: India won by seven runs.
MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Sanju Samson

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

