Fatherhood, sleep, T20 World Cup final: Henry’s whirlwind journey

KOLKATA: New Zealand’s Matt Henry played a doting father to his new-born son back home and returned to help his team reach the T20 World Cup final, all in a space of five days.

Pace spearhead Henry returned figures of 2-34 in New Zealand’s crushing nine-wicket win over South Africa in the first semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday. Opener Finn Allen blasted the fastest-ever T20 World Cup hundred in 33 balls to lead his team into Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, where they will face India or England.

Henry’s bowling effort was special after he rejoined the team late on the eve of the match. He took the field less than 24 hours after he landed back in India after flying home for the birth of his second child after New Zealand’s last Super Eights match against England on Feb 27.

“There was a lot of sleep happening on the way back to be honest,” a smiling Henry told reporters. “So yeah just focusing on my family to get home, that was important for me, and then it worked out that I could get back for the semi-final so it’s great to be here.”

Henry and his wife Holly Carran have welcomed a baby boy.

“They’re doing great so yeah it was pretty special to be able to get home for that,” said the 34-year-old Henry.

“Obviously Holly’s doing really well and Jack’s really good as well and Annabelle’s enjoying being a big sister so it’s all good.”

New Zealand have reached their second T20 World Cup final. They lost the title clash to Australia in 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s pretty special to be able to reach another final, the guys are really excited but for now just enjoy this [win],” said Henry.

“I think the guys have been playing some really good cricket. Finn was just unbelievable so we’ll enjoy that and then we can move on and get ready for what’s to come.”

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026