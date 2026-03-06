E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Fatherhood, sleep, T20 World Cup final: Henry’s whirlwind journey

AFP Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 08:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KOLKATA: New Zealand’s Matt Henry played a doting father to his new-born son back home and returned to help his team reach the T20 World Cup final, all in a space of five days.

Pace spearhead Henry returned figures of 2-34 in New Zealand’s crushing nine-wicket win over South Africa in the first semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday. Opener Finn Allen blasted the fastest-ever T20 World Cup hundred in 33 balls to lead his team into Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, where they will face India or England.

Henry’s bowling effort was special after he rejoined the team late on the eve of the match. He took the field less than 24 hours after he landed back in India after flying home for the birth of his second child after New Zealand’s last Super Eights match against England on Feb 27.

“There was a lot of sleep happening on the way back to be honest,” a smiling Henry told reporters. “So yeah just focusing on my family to get home, that was important for me, and then it worked out that I could get back for the semi-final so it’s great to be here.”

Henry and his wife Holly Carran have welcomed a baby boy.

“They’re doing great so yeah it was pretty special to be able to get home for that,” said the 34-year-old Henry.

“Obviously Holly’s doing really well and Jack’s really good as well and Annabelle’s enjoying being a big sister so it’s all good.”

New Zealand have reached their second T20 World Cup final. They lost the title clash to Australia in 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s pretty special to be able to reach another final, the guys are really excited but for now just enjoy this [win],” said Henry.

“I think the guys have been playing some really good cricket. Finn was just unbelievable so we’ll enjoy that and then we can move on and get ready for what’s to come.”

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe