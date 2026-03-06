Zadran replaces Rashid as Afghanistan T20 skipper for SL tour

KABUL: Afghanistan replaced Rashid Khan with Ibrahim Zadran as skipper on Thursday for the T20I series against Sri Lanka but are still monitoring the situation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to stage the matches.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said Zadran’s appointment is in alignment for future build-up.

“In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our team management, we have made the thoughtful decision to appoint Zadran as new T20I skipper,” ACB said in a statement.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to lead the team in the ODI series which follows the T20Is.

The series begins with three Twenty20 Internationals in Sharjah on March 13, 15 and 17 before the ODIs are played in Dubai on March 20, 22 and 25.

Afghanistan crashed out in the first round of the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka after losing to South Africa and New Zealand.

As a fall out, fast bowler Fazal Haq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq have been left out from both the squads, the release said.

Afghanistan’s head coach Jonathan Trott also left the post after completing his tenure with another Englishman Richard Pybus taking over.

ACB said it was constantly monitoring the situation in the UAE before making a final decision.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the region and a final decision will be made in a couple of days,” ACB said.

“Should circumstances necessitate a change, the ACB will consider exploring alternative options for both the host country and the event schedule.”

T20 Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

ODI Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Bilal Sami.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026