E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Leverkusen sink Hamburg to keep in touch with top four

AFP Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 08:02am
BAYER Leverkusen’s Ezequiel Fernandez (R) ends up in the air over Nicolai Remberg (L) and Giorgi Gocholeishvili of Hamburg during their Bundesliga match at Volsparkstadion.—AFP
BAYER Leverkusen’s Ezequiel Fernandez (R) ends up in the air over Nicolai Remberg (L) and Giorgi Gocholeishvili of Hamburg during their Bundesliga match at Volsparkstadion.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HAMBURG: A second-half Christian Kofane goal earned Bayer Leverkusen a 1-0 win at Hamburg to draw them closer to the Bundesliga’s top four on Wednesday.

In a match originally scheduled for January but postponed due to winter storms, Kofane collected an Ibrahim Maza pass and and blasted in on the half-volley on 73 minutes.

The win brought sixth-placed Leverkusen, who will face Arsenal in the last 16 of the Cha­m­pions League, three points behind fourth-placed VfB Stuttgart.

“We could have ended this one earlier,” Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand told Sky. “We’re happy to have won but it was just one goal — we had one or two goals too few.”

Hamburg are 11th, four points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Injury-hit Leverkusen stumbled into Wedn­esday’s match nursing a bulging injury list, with six first-team regulars ruled out. After steadying themselves following a summer overhaul, the 2023-24 double winners had hit a dip, taking just one victory from their last four league games as their mounting absences began to bite.

There were few chances in the first half as promoted Hamburg dug deep.

Leverkusen had the ball in the back of the net on 68 minutes but the goal was chalked off for a handball by defender Edmond Tapsoba.

Five minutes later, Maza sliced a ball through the Hamburg defence which Kofane fired home with a fine finish.

Tottenham loanee Luka Vuskovic had a golden chance to snatch a late point but hit a close-range shot straight at Leverkusen goalkeeper Janis Blaswich and headed the rebound over the bar.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe