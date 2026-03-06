Roads closed in Islamabad’s Red Zone ahead of expected protests

Multiple routes leading to Islamabad’s Red Zone were closed on Friday ahead of expected protests by religious parties, said the capital’s police.

Islamabad police said that Margalla Road and the route via Islamabad Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone.

In a post on X, police said that “except for these routes, all other entry points to the Red Zone will be closed,” adding that Fazal-e-Haq Road towards China Chowk will also remain closed for traffic. Citizens have been advised to use Jinnah Avenue as an alternative.

Traffic from Polyclinic towards Lal Quarter Chowk will be diverted via Luqman Hakim Road, while Saddar Road has been suggested as another option.

Commuters travelling from G-6 to F-6 can use the China Chowk underpass or Seventh Avenue to Jinnah Avenue route. Traffic from Abpara Chowk towards Serena Hotel will also be diverted.

Those coming from Club Road or Bara Kahu are advised to follow the route via Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue, and Margalla Road.

The advisory comes ahead of a protest from G-6 to D-Chowk, with all roads leading to D-Chowk also set to remain closed.https://i.dawn.com/primary/2021/11/618df608b111b.jpg

For further information, citizens can contact the police helpline on 15 or the Traffic Helpline on 1915. Commuters can also stay updated by tuning in to ITF FM 92.4 for live traffic updates.