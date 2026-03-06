E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Roads closed in Islamabad’s Red Zone ahead of expected protests

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 12:49pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Multiple routes leading to Islamabad’s Red Zone were closed on Friday ahead of expected protests by religious parties, said the capital’s police.

Islamabad police said that Margalla Road and the route via Islamabad Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone.

In a post on X, police said that “except for these routes, all other entry points to the Red Zone will be closed,” adding that Fazal-e-Haq Road towards China Chowk will also remain closed for traffic. Citizens have been advised to use Jinnah Avenue as an alternative.

Traffic from Polyclinic towards Lal Quarter Chowk will be diverted via Luqman Hakim Road, while Saddar Road has been suggested as another option.

Commuters travelling from G-6 to F-6 can use the China Chowk underpass or Seventh Avenue to Jinnah Avenue route. Traffic from Abpara Chowk towards Serena Hotel will also be diverted.

Those coming from Club Road or Bara Kahu are advised to follow the route via Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue, and Margalla Road.

The advisory comes ahead of a protest from G-6 to D-Chowk, with all roads leading to D-Chowk also set to remain closed.https://i.dawn.com/primary/2021/11/618df608b111b.jpg

For further information, citizens can contact the police helpline on 15 or the Traffic Helpline on 1915. Commuters can also stay updated by tuning in to ITF FM 92.4 for live traffic updates.

Earlier this week, Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced nationwide protests for today against US-Israel attacks on Iran and in solidarity with the neighbouring country.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe