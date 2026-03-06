E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Handcuffed suspect escapes from police custody

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: A handcuffed suspect escaped the premises of the district and sessions courts on Thursday.

A case was registered against the suspect and his accomplices who assisted him in his escape.

Sihala police had registered a case against the suspect on February 24 in response to a complaint lodged by Hammad Khan. The complainant nominated two persons in the FIR, alleging that they deprived him of Rs594,000.

In response, the Sihala police traced and arrested one of the suspects and produced him in the district and sessions courts seeking his custody for investigation and recovery of the amount.

After the hearing, the police, along with the suspect, came out of the courtroom. However, some relatives of the suspect intercepted the police and threatened the officials with dire consequences.

In the meantime, other relatives of the suspect also arrived and blocked the way. Harsh arguments broke out between the police and the relatives during which the suspect escaped.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe