Handcuffed suspect escapes from police custody

ISLAMABAD: A handcuffed suspect escaped the premises of the district and sessions courts on Thursday.

A case was registered against the suspect and his accomplices who assisted him in his escape.

Sihala police had registered a case against the suspect on February 24 in response to a complaint lodged by Hammad Khan. The complainant nominated two persons in the FIR, alleging that they deprived him of Rs594,000.

In response, the Sihala police traced and arrested one of the suspects and produced him in the district and sessions courts seeking his custody for investigation and recovery of the amount.

After the hearing, the police, along with the suspect, came out of the courtroom. However, some relatives of the suspect intercepted the police and threatened the officials with dire consequences.

In the meantime, other relatives of the suspect also arrived and blocked the way. Harsh arguments broke out between the police and the relatives during which the suspect escaped.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026