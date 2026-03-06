E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Student killed, five injured in traffic accident

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
RAWALPINDI: A college student was killed and five other persons, including his two fellows, were injured in a road traffic accident on Thursday.

Police said students Hammad Bashir, 19, Hamza Ahsan, 18, and Suleman - were heading towards Golra Mor on their motorcycle.

As they reached the road crossing at Pirwadhai Mor, their motorcycle veered off the road while avoiding a pedestrian. As a result, Hammad fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of a dumper. He died on the spot, while the two other students were injured slightly.

In the meantime, a couple riding a motorcycle also fell on the road and sustained injuries. A pedestrian, in his 40s, was hit by the motorcycle and injured in the incident. The injured students were stated to be in stable condition; however, the pedestrian suffered an arm fracture, police said.

Meanwhile, a man was robbed of two mobile phones and a wallet in Commercial Market, Satellite Town.

Sohaibur Rehman complained to the New Town police that he was intercepted by three armed motorcycle riders near Rehmanabad. The robbers snatched his mobile phones and wallet containing cash and CNIC and fled.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

