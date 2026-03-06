Pakistan, Netherlands to strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Ambassador of the Netherlands Robert Jan Siegert, accompanied by a delegation of Engro Vopak Terminal Limited (EVTL), held a meeting and discussed how to enhance cooperation in different sectors.

The meeting also discussed the energy supply chain situation in light of developments in the Middle East. The Minister apprised the delegation that the Government is continuously monitoring the situation and working on contingency planning.

He noted that fuel stocks are currently at comfortable levels; however, prudent consumption patterns remain essential to ensure sustained energy security. Federal Minister expressed high hopes for enhanced bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy and industrial sectors.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investment by ensuring a stable, transparent, and business-friendly environment. The Federal Minister reiterated that Government is fully committed to providing a conducive environment for businesses and ensuring equal and transparent opportunities for all stakeholder.

Ambassador Siegert stated that the Netherlands highly values its partnership with Pakistan. He highlighted that Engro Vopak Terminal Limited represents a flagship Dutch partnership in Pakistan, operating modern facilities for bulk liquid chemicals and LPG.

EVTL is a joint venture between Royal Vopak of the Netherlands and Engro Corporation Limited, delivering world-class services to Pakistan’s chemical and petrochemical industry. The Ambassador expressed the Netherlands’ keen interest in further enhancing cooperation and demonstrating that Pakistan remains open for business.

He added that the Dutch side is eager to see this partnership in terminal business further prolonged and strengthened. The delegation discussed future possibilities for enhancing terminal operations and expanding business activities.

Ammar Shah, CEO of EVTL, informed the minister that the company handles a significant amount of the country’s LPG marine imports and supports major manufacturing plants by managing feedstock for downstream DAP, PVC, and PTA industries.

He also shared insights on EVTL’s role in supply chain efficiency and supporting industrial growth.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026