E-Paper | March 06, 2026

1 dead, 19 injured in blast on Bannu–Miranshah road in KP’s North Waziristan: officials

Haji Pazir Gul Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 08:49pm
Police stand guard along a road they blocked after militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19, 2022. — AFP/File
Police stand guard along a road they blocked after militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19, 2022. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MIRANSHAH: At least one person was killed and 19 others, including two security personnel, were injured in a blast near the Chashma Sarbandki checkpost on the Bannu–Miranshah main road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Friday, police and hospital officials said.

Police sources told Dawn that initial information showed that the blast was caused by the detonation of explosives in a vehicle near the checkpost.

The Bannu–Miranshah road was closed for traffic following the incident.

Miranshah district headquarters hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Iqbal told Dawn that the condition of four people among the injured was critical.

He said an emergency had been declared at the hospital following the incident.

Police officials told Dawn that the area where the incident took place had been cordoned off, further investigation was under way and evidence was being collected.

The incident comes roughly three weeks after two people were killed and 17 others injured in a powerful explosion near Miryan Police Station in KP’s Bannu district on February 16.

Police said the blast occurred when a time bomb planted in a motorcycle detonated. A child was among those killed in the explosion.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe