Probationary police officers meet CJP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of 42 probationary officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (52nd Common Training Programme), currently attending the Professional Exchange Programme at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Jointly led by the Director General, FJA and the Deputy Commandant, National Police Academy, the meeting was part of their institutional engagement with key justice sector institutions.

During the interactive session, CJP highlighted the key features of Pakistan’s criminal justice system and underscored the central role of the police in ensuring professional investigation, adherence to lawful procedures and the protection of citizens’ rights.

CJP observed that the police and the courts were integral components of the criminal justice system, each entrusted with distinct yet complementary responsibilities in the administration of justice.

CJP also emphasised that while the police were responsible for impartial and lawful investigation, the courts adjudicate matters on the basis of the evidence placed before them. Effective justice delivery, he noted, depends fundamentally on fair, objective, and professional investigation.

The CJP expressed confidence that the exposure provided at FJA would enhance the officers’ understanding of courtroom standards, evidentiary requirements, and fair trial principles, thereby strengthening institutional coordination within the justice system.

The probationary officers were advised to uphold integrity, fairness, and fidelity to the rule of law throughout their careers. CJP emphasised that, as public servants, they must remain accessible, courteous, and responsive to the citizens they serve, observing that responsive governance begins with respect for the law and the people it is meant to protect. The visit concluded with the exchange of souvenirs as a gesture of institutional goodwill.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026