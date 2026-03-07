Book Review: The Gift of Ramadan

Enjoying the Holy month of Ramazan? Fasting in such pleasant weather is an experience to cherish, right? Shazia Nazlee’s The Gift of Ramadan will help you improve that experience, as it teaches you about the many good deeds you can do in the month, besides fasting and praying.

Published by Darussalam Books, this colourful and engaging book is designed to appeal to kids like you who know that Ramazan is an important part of the Islamic calendar but might not know the real reason. Yes, it is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed as guidance for mankind, but did you know it can help you become a better person, too? Through simple narration, the author details the blessings, significance and practices of this holy month, which will not only help you earn rewards, but also improve your personality.

From declaring that fasting is an important pillar of the religion just like Salat and Zakat, to explaining the dos and don’ts of the month, she does a good job by first introducing young readers to the Tarawih prayer, which is offered straight after the Isha prayer; then explains to readers that this month is the best time to improve your manners, like correcting our speech and behaviour. It also emphasises that backbiting and being nasty to people spoil the fast.

As for the virtues and opportunities of Ramazan, this book highlights many, such as reading the Holy Quran, developing taqwa (piety), and giving charity (sadqah).

And then there is Laylatul Qadr, one of the most important nights for a Muslim, who receives many rewards from Allah for every good deed they do. If you manage to do whatever is mentioned in this vibrant book, you will notice a huge change in yourself at the end of the 30 days of Ramazan.

To help you understand that you have understood the teachings of this book, there is a quiz at the very end that lists both good and bad incidents; if you have understood the book, you should be able to pick the good incidents and, technically, be on your way to betterment.

On the whole, this book explains Ramazan in simple, kid-friendly ter­ms, while the bright, engaging four-colour design makes learning about Ramazan enjoyable for children. Not only does the book teach you, but it can also help other family members and friends who want to learn about this month, enjoy their fast, and practice being a better person at the same time.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 7th, 2026