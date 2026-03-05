From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Opposition leaders criticised

CAMPELLPORE: The Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of the All-Pakistan Muslim League, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, today [March 4] severely criticised the leadership of the opposition parties and said it consisted of either those who had opposed Pakistan or those who could not be trusted that they would successfully direct the destinies of the nation and the country.

Addressing a largely attended public meeting here this afternoon, he said that one of them had given a fatwa that the demand for Pakistan was un-Islamic and flirted with anti-Pakistan elements until the battle for liberation was won. Another opposed the demand of Pakistan tooth and nail and never reconciled himself to the fact that the whole nation was united on this point.

There was the second category of leadership who … thought that … Pakistan … would not be able to maintain its independence… . … Another leader declared his nationality to be Indian … because he was certain … that Pakistan would not continue... . But now, he added, when Pakistan had been strengthened … they were … proclaiming that they were the real people fit for holding the reins… . — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026