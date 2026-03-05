E-Paper | March 05, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Opposition leaders criticised

From the Newspaper Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 08:31am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

CAMPELLPORE: The Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of the All-Pakistan Muslim League, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, today [March 4] severely criticised the leadership of the opposition parties and said it consisted of either those who had opposed Pakistan or those who could not be trusted that they would successfully direct the destinies of the nation and the country.

Addressing a largely attended public meeting here this afternoon, he said that one of them had given a fatwa that the demand for Pakistan was un-Islamic and flirted with anti-Pakistan elements until the battle for liberation was won. Another opposed the demand of Pakistan tooth and nail and never reconciled himself to the fact that the whole nation was united on this point.

There was the second category of leadership who … thought that … Pakistan … would not be able to maintain its independence… . … Another leader declared his nationality to be Indian … because he was certain … that Pakistan would not continue... . But now, he added, when Pakistan had been strengthened … they were … proclaiming that they were the real people fit for holding the reins… . — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe