From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Pianist from Karachi

From the Newspaper Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:31am
KARACHI: The Continental Press has acc­l­a­imed the Pakistani pianist, Feroze Buchome, as “tremendous”. Christina Thoresby, Daily Mail columnist from Paris, writes: A packed hall greeted the young Parsi pianist from Pa­­kistan for his recital at the Ecole Normale. …

“Buchome is the first ambassador of music from Pakistan to be heard in Paris and it was interesting to see what he would make of an ambitious programme which included Bach’s second Partita for the piano, Beethoven’s Op. 101, Schumann’s Carnaval and Liszt’s Mephisto Valse as well as pieces from Chopin, Ravel, Debussy, Bartok etc.

“Buchome has a good technique, tremendous temperament and a deep feeling for music in all its phases but … should try and acquire a greater sense of measure and repose.” Feroze Buchome … grew up in Karachi… . … His musical career started at the age of 8 and he was at first a pupil of the Headmaster of the BVS Parsi High School, who himself is a product of the Royal Academy of Music, London. Madame Elzingre, the veteran Russian professor of Music, was chiefly instrumental in developing his talent. Buchome was offered scholarships by the Royal Schools of Music for 3 years in [succession].

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

