Karachi’s MT Khan Road again closed in view of security situation

Karachi’s MT Khan Road was closed again on Tuesday in response to the prevailing security situation in the city, according to the traffic police.

Ten people were killed in Karachi on Sunday as protests erupted against the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks. A ban on gatherings and rallies has also been extended across Sindh.

An alert issued by the Karachi Traffic Police for District South at 5:38am said that both sides of MT Khan Road remained closed from the PIDC signal towards Jinnah Bridge for security reasons.

As an alternative route, traffic from PIDC has been diverted towards Khajoor Chowk and Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and from Jinnah Bridge towards II Chundrigar Road, it said.

Subsequently, the police issued another alert at 9:21am for traffic congestion on both sides of II Chundrigar Road from Jinnah Bridge towards Tower and Shaheen Complex due to the MT Khan Road closure.

A map showing road closures in Karachi on March 3. — screengrab via Google Maps

It requested citizens to call the Traffic Helpline at 1915 for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and to stay tuned to FM 88.6 for updates.

“Traffic police are present and managing the flow of traffic,” it added.

Yesterday, a road closure alert was issued for both sides of the road from Sultanabad Traffic Section towards Mai Kolachi, as well as both sides of MT Khan Road, from Jinnah Bridge towards PIDC and from PIDC towards Jinnah Bridge. However, the road was opened later in the day.