Over 1,000 students get laptops under PM scheme

KARACHI: Over 1,000 students of three public sector universities in Sindh got laptops under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme at separate ceremonies held on the campus.

Officials said 400 students of different colleges and institutes of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), as many students of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro and 200 students of Shaheed Mahtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) have been given laptops.

In Karachi, speaking at the event, DUHS Vice Chancellor Prof Nazli Hossain said the prime minister’s initiative provided students with a valuable opportunity to enhance their intellectual and creative abilities.

“A laptop is merely a device; its positive and productive use enables students to strengthen their research and academic capabilities,” she said, adding that laptops serve as an effective tool for educational activities while excessive reliance on smartphones was not as beneficial for academic pursuits.

She further stated that the scheme supported students in meeting the demands of the 21st century and would ensure facilitation in higher education through a transparent, merit-based distribution process.

Prof Naseem Ahmed Sheikh, DUHS focal person for the laptop scheme, said the provision of laptops was aimed at encouraging community service, academic excellence and research among students.

“The government has expressed its trust in students by providing them with these laptops, which will also play a significant role in shaping their professional careers,” he added.

In Larkana, the management of SMBBMU distributed the laptops among the students of its affiliated colleges and institutions at the varsity’s main campus at Arija on Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Dr Nusrat Shah congratulated the successful candidates and emphasised that digital technology played a vital role in meaningful research, online learning, and access to global educational resources.

She urged students to utilise the laptops effectively and responsibly for academic and research purposes.

At LUMHS Jamshoro, VC Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed laptops among the students.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the it was a significant initiative aimed at promoting digital education and equipping students with modern technological tools. He emphasised that in today’s era of technology, laptops play a vital role in academic research, online learning, and access to international educational resources.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026