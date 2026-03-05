KSE-100 rebounds past 157,800 in steady early trading

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 2,000 points by 10:30am on Thursday.

The index was up 1.3 per cent from its previous close of 155,777.21 points, reaching 157,800.32 points during early trading.

So far, the session has shown lower volatility than earlier trading days this week, with the market maintaining steady gains and experiencing only limited pullbacks.

Trading activity has also remained healthy, with total volume recorded at 88,065,268 shares and a traded value of Rs5,947,431,352.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Unity Foods Limited led the list, rising 5.46pc to Rs10.05 on a volume of 32,522,820 shares. It is followed by Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited (R), which fell 13.64pc to Rs0.19 on a volume of 14,783,545 shares. Meanwhile, Worldcall Telecom Limited remained unchanged at Rs1.23 with a volume of 11,263,063 shares.

The positive momentum comes a day after the KSE-100 closed more than 1,300 points lower on Wednesday despite early gains. Analysts noted that the local bourse followed a similar negative trajectory to global markets, mirroring the broader risk-off environment.

Analysts and investors continue to look at overall sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions, which may dampen risk appetite.