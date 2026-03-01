Crackdown on illegal Afghans intensified across KP

PESHAWAR: Authorities have intensified crackdown on Afghan refugees illegally staying in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and detained a large number of Afghans for violating the Foreigners Act.

The action came on the heels of border clashes between the two countries.

A city police official told Dawn that they had launched a crackdown on Afghans illegally staying in the city. He said that police had raided places all over the city and detained illegal Afghans.

However, the official said that they were compiling the figures of the detained illegal Afghans across the city.

On the other hand, police in Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber arrested more than 50 illegal Afghans during raids on different localities on Saturday.

Police said that they conducted search operations in different localities and took into custody more than fifty Afghan nationals who were illegally residing in these areas.

They said that the detained Afghan were lodged at the Jamrud sub-jail from where they would be deported after completion of all the legal requirements.

They said that these actions were taken to improve the law and order situation in the region.

A similar action was taken against illegal Afghans in Landi Kotal with nearly a dozen of the arrested Afghans later deported to Afghanistan via Torkhum Border.

Meanwhile, Landi Kotal Bazaar remained closed on the second consecutive day on Saturday due to precarious border situation.

Local residents said that they faced difficulties in getting essential daily use commodities and especially Iftar and Sehri items due to the closure of the local market.

Swat Police have also intensified a district-wide crackdown on illegally residing foreign nationals, arresting 80 individuals under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The operations are being carried out under the direct supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Muhammad Umar Khan, as part of efforts to reinforce the rule of law and ensure public safety across the district.

According to police officials, the arrested individuals were found residing in the area without valid documentation or in violation of visa and residency regulations. Section 14 of the Foreigners Act pertains to illegal stay and related offences.

DPO Muhammad Umar Khan has stated that the campaign aims to strengthen security and maintain stability in the region.

“The supremacy of law will be upheld at all costs. No individual will be allowed to reside unlawfully in the district,” he said.

“Our priority is to safeguard the lives and property of citizens while ensuring that all residents comply fully with legal requirements.”

Swat Police have also issued a stern advisory to property owners including landlords, hoteliers, and shopkeepers, directing them to immediately evict any foreign nationals residing illegally on their premises.

The authorities warned that strict and impartial legal action will be taken against those found facilitating or harbouring unlawful residents.

“Those providing shelter to undocumented individuals will face legal consequences under the law without discrimination,” a police spokesperson said.

Officials emphasised that the operations would continue without interruption until the objective of eliminating illegal residency is achieved. The police further assured that the crackdown was being conducted professionally and in accordance with legal procedures.

The initiative is said to be in line with broader national measures aimed at regulating foreign residency and addressing security concerns in sensitive areas.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities and ensuring compliance with tenancy registration laws.

Police in Bannu district have also lodged 50 cases under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act against Afghans illegally staying in the district.

Strict action has also been carried out against illegal and unlicensed drone cameras, with multiple drone devices seized across the district.

According to the district administration, the crackdown continued for a second day, while the overall situation across the district is being closely monitored.

The district administration in Mohmand has issued a final notice directing Afghan nationals residing in Haleemzai and Safi tehsils to immediately relocate to designated camps in Peshawar, warning that strict legal action will follow in case compliance was not made.

The order, issued on the instructions of the assistant commissioner Upper Mohmand, has been described by officials as “last and binding,” leaving no room for extension or delay.

The authorities further said enforcement measures had already begun, with several Afghan nationals taken into custody during operations in the affected areas.

Officials warned that those defying the directive would face proceedings under the Foreigners Act, 1946, including detention and possible forced deportation.

The notice specifically applies to Afghan citizens residing in Haleemzai and Safi tehsils, where local authorities have intensified monitoring and verification efforts.

Residents have been instructed to shift to the established camps in Peshawar without delay.

According to the administration, the relocation drive forms part of the provincial government’s broader programme aimed at relocating and registering undocumented Afghan nationals.

Officials maintained that arrangements have been made at the Peshawar camps to provide basic facilities and ensure secure accommodation for those transferred.

“The directive is final and immediate compliance is mandatory,” an official said, reiterating that strict enforcement would continue across the district.

The authorities have urged Afghan nationals to cooperate with the administration and move voluntarily to avoid legal complications, stressing that non-compliance would invite decisive action under the law.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2026