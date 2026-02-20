E-Paper | February 24, 2026

Babar moved down the order in T20 World Cup game against Namibia for scoring too slowly, says Mike Hesson

Published February 20, 2026
Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson attends a press conference at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2025, on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Oman. — AFP/ File
Batting great Babar Azam was moved down the batting order for Pakistan’s final T20 World Cup group game against Namibia for scoring too slowly, said head coach Mike Hesson on Friday.

Azam, who is the highest run-scorer in T20 international history with 4,571 runs, was moved down the order for the must-win game against Namibia as Pakistan racked up 199-3 and secured a place in the Super Eights by 102 runs.

The 2009 champions face New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday in the opening match of the second phase.

“I think Babar is well aware that his strike rate in the power play in the World Cup is less than 100 and that’s clearly not the role we think we need,” Hesson told reporters after Pakistan’s final practice session on Friday was washed out by rain.

Pakistan left out Azam for the same reason at last year’s Asia Cup and even after a dismal showing in the Big Bash League, he was still selected for the T20 World Cup.

“We brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup,” said Hesson.

“We’ve got plenty of other options who can come in and perform that role towards the end.

“Babar is actually the first to acknowledge that.

“He knows that he’s got a certain set of skills that the team requires and there are certain times where other players can perform that role more efficiently.”

Hesson also defended dropping pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi after he conceded 101 runs in three matches, including 31 in two overs against India.

“We made a call that Salman Mirza was coming in for Shaheen, and he bowled incredibly well,” said Hesson.

“To be fair, he was probably really unlucky not to be playing the second and third games.” Hesson was wary of Pakistan’s opponents on Saturday.

“New Zealand have played a huge amount in the subcontinent in recent times, so we have to play at our best. “

