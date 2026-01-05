Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad informs ministry about encroachments by foreign missions in Diplomatic Enclave

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about encroachments made by a number of embassies in the Diplomatic Enclave.

An MCI official said that a recent survey conducted by the civic body revealed that around 30 embassies, foreign missions and international organisations have encroached upon state land or are using areas beyond their permitted limits.

“We will share the details of the survey with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the official said, adding that the Foreign Office would take up the matter with the concerned embassies and international organisations.

The Diplomatic Enclave is a gated area in sector G-5 where embassies and foreign missions are located.

According to the official, foreign missions would be asked either to remove the encroachments or get them regularised through approval for the use of open spaces, where possible. He said almost all of the identified embassies were using green belts for parking purposes, while many had constructed small rooms on state land for various uses.

“As per protocol, we cannot initiate action without the involvement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Therefore, we are informing the Foreign Office about these violations so that the issue can be taken up with the concerned embassies and international organisations,” the official said.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026