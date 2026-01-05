Kashmir issue must be resolved under UN resolutions: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday said resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions is essential for lasting peace.

In a message on Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Day, Mr Sadiq said granting people of Kashmir their fundamental and inalienable right to self-determination is both a moral and legal obligation of the international community.

He emphasised that the Kashmir issue remains the unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent, and that its just and durable resolution, in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, is indispensable for establishing lasting regional peace.

The speaker said for more than seven decades, the people of Kashmir have been struggling for their legitimate cause in the light of UN resolutions, yet justice has not been delivered to them. He recalled that on January 5, 1949, the United Nations Security Council adopted a historic resolution granting the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to determine their future through a free and impartial plebiscite.

Unfortunately, he added, the resolution remains unimplemented to this day.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message on Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Day, said freedom struggle of the Kashmiris stands as a shining example of unparalleled sacrifices, perseverance and resilience, which deserve due recognition at the global level.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026