E-Paper | July 14, 2026

The year ahead

Editorial Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PAKISTAN enters 2026 with problems it is well aware of but has failed to resolve. Three alarm bells in particular are sounding off: resurgent terrorism, economic fragility, and a steady squeeze on fundamental rights.

None of these is new. What is new is the growing sense that the state is treating each as a problem to be managed, not solved, and that habit is becoming unaffordable.

Terrorism remains the most immediate danger. Suicide bombings on police and security installations in Bannu and North Waziristan, the deadly blast near Islamabad’s district courts, and continuing violence in Balochistan demonstrated the capacity of terrorist networks. These incidents showed how violence is no longer geographically contained, nor confined to symbolic targets.

Yet our counterterrorism efforts value force rather than reform. Policing capacity, prosecution, local governance and political engagement in conflict-affected districts remain weak. Unless these gaps are addressed, 2026 risks becoming another year in which attacks are condemned, investigations announced and root causes ignored.

The economy presents a slower-burning crisis. The sale of a majority stake in PIA was hailed as a major breakthrough after decades of delay. It also highlighted how rare decisive action has become. One transaction, however, cannot substitute for the harder work of broadening the tax net, fixing other loss-making state enterprises, and building credibility through predictable policy. Without that, 2026 risks repeating the cycle of short-term fixes, periodic external support, and long stretches of stagnation.

The more corrosive issue is the steady narrowing of civic space. Over the past year, prolonged internet shutdowns, restrictions on public assembly, pressure on journalists, and legal action against dissenting voices became routine. Media outlets faced censorship, digital platforms were blocked, and human rights organisations reported intimidation and administrative obstruction.

Such measures may silence criticism, but they also weaken accountability and deepen public mistrust, especially among younger citizens already sceptical of political institutions. A state that relies on control rather than consent reduces its own capacity to govern and invites the very instability it claims to prevent.

Institutions will therefore matter greatly in 2026. Parliament must reclaim its role as a forum for debate where laws are scrutinised before enforcement, not justified after the fact, and committees are allowed to function without pressure or haste. The judiciary must demonstrate consistency and independence, not selective urgency, by upholding due process without fear or favour.

Economic decisions need clarity, consistency and equal application if confidence is to return. Security policy, meanwhile, must rest on civilian authority rather than a permanent sense of emergency. And the executive must accept that order imposed through coercion is fragile and short-lived. The country has tried control time and again. It should now try governance.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Hassan Rajput
Jan 01, 2026 06:05am
Pakistan must solemnly work on the mitigation of economic woes, the improvement of civic freedoms and extermination of security threats with a politically inclusive institutionally accountable approach.
Recommend 0
J. Lone
Jan 01, 2026 11:19am
Reducing rights of people, normally leads to dictatorships which is bad. But if extremists want to introduce laws of yesteryears and not reform to 21st century, that is also not good for the country. Rights of women, minorities and those who think differently must be respected and accepted.
Recommend 0
SalK
Jan 01, 2026 11:36am
True, but that is like establishing a fresh country!
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 01, 2026 12:44pm
No problem is rigidly firm against resolute resolve. Besides, there is no magic bigger than the determined effort.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 01, 2026 03:57pm
Governance is the key issue in the country and this cannot be sorted out until and unless capable people are entrusted jobs to pin point administrative failures and take immediate stepts to rectify the wrongdoings. Corruption in every provincial and federal departments is on its peak and no one seems to be interested in eradicating corruption from the country and due to this very reason the country is not progressing and coming up economically as it was anticipated by the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 01, 2026 05:46pm
Every year the same story.....
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 01, 2026 05:49pm
"PAKISTAN enters 2026 with problems it is well aware of but has failed to resolve. Three alarm bells in particular are sounding off: resurgent terrorism, economic fragility, and a steady squeeze on fundamental rights.." I appreciate the Patience and Resilience of the Common Man....
Recommend 0
J
Jan 01, 2026 11:07pm
Few more loans from IMF will do
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 01, 2026 11:36pm
With the same people at the helm since 2024, it seems very hard if not impossible for anything to improve pertaining to the three issues highlighted by the author of this article and faced by the land and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe