Major martyred, 5 terrorists killed during IBO in KP’s Bajaur: ISPR

A major-ranked officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa‘s Bajaur district, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The military identified the martyred officer as 36-year-old Major Adeel Zaman from Dera Ismail Khan.

During the operation, security forces also killed five terrorists, added ISPR.

On December 29, “security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Khar, Bajaur district, on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” it said.

Fitna al Khwarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of operation, due to effective engagement by own troops five Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,“ said the statement.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Adeel Zaman (age: 36 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan District), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

The statement further said that security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, who remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians”.

Following the operation, security forces conducted a sanitisation operation to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“Relentless Counter-Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” added the statement.

Funeral prayers offered

The funeral prayers of Major Adeel were offered at Peshawar Garrison later in the evening. Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, commander Peshawar Corps and other senior military and civil officers were in attendance.

Paying rich tribute to the officer’s sacrifice, Field Marshal Munir highlighted that the “martyrs of Pakistan Army are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices will forever be remembered,” said a statement by the military’s media wing.

Senior military and civil leadership at the funeral prayers of martyred Major Adeel. —ISPR

“He prayed for the elevation of the Shaheed’s ranks in Jannah and for patience and strength for the family.”

“Major Adeel Zaman Shaheed laid down his life in the line of duty while leading from the front. Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolute in their commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices further strengthen the nation’s resolve,” added the statement.

The martyred officer will be laid to rest at his native town in Dera Ismail Khan.

Last month, at least 22 terrorists were killed and several were injured in Bajaur district during a successful counter-insurgency operation carried out by security forces.

The IBO in Bajaur’s village of Gadar was termed a “major success” by the security sources in a statement and was carried out “based on highly classified information”.