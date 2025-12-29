E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Major martyred, 5 terrorists killed during IBO in KP’s Bajaur: ISPR

News Desk Published
Major Adeel Zaman. —ISPR
Major Adeel Zaman. —ISPR
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

A major-ranked officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa‘s Bajaur district, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The military identified the martyred officer as 36-year-old Major Adeel Zaman from Dera Ismail Khan.

During the operation, security forces also killed five terrorists, added ISPR.

On December 29, “security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Khar, Bajaur district, on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” it said.

Fitna al Khwarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of operation, due to effective engagement by own troops five Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,“ said the statement.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Adeel Zaman (age: 36 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan District), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

The statement further said that security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, who remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians”.

Following the operation, security forces conducted a sanitisation operation to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“Relentless Counter-Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” added the statement.

Funeral prayers offered

The funeral prayers of Major Adeel were offered at Peshawar Garrison later in the evening. Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, commander Peshawar Corps and other senior military and civil officers were in attendance.

Paying rich tribute to the officer’s sacrifice, Field Marshal Munir highlighted that the “martyrs of Pakistan Army are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices will forever be remembered,” said a statement by the military’s media wing.

Senior military and civil leadership at the funeral prayers of martyred Major Adeel. —ISPR
Senior military and civil leadership at the funeral prayers of martyred Major Adeel. —ISPR

“He prayed for the elevation of the Shaheed’s ranks in Jannah and for patience and strength for the family.”

“Major Adeel Zaman Shaheed laid down his life in the line of duty while leading from the front. Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolute in their commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices further strengthen the nation’s resolve,” added the statement.

The martyred officer will be laid to rest at his native town in Dera Ismail Khan.

Last month, at least 22 terrorists were killed and several were injured in Bajaur district during a successful counter-insurgency operation carried out by security forces.

The IBO in Bajaur’s village of Gadar was termed a “major success” by the security sources in a statement and was carried out “based on highly classified information”.

Last year, the federal government, in a meeting comprising top civilian and military leaders, announced a comprehensive, nationwide anti-militant operation codenamed ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ to mitigate a rise in attacks on security forces by militant groups.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Hamza
Dec 29, 2025 09:50pm
Our heroes!
Recommend 0
Nik
Dec 29, 2025 10:57pm
Very Sad.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 29, 2025 11:09pm
My salute to Major Adeel Zaman (Shaheed) who laid down his life in the line of duty. Pakistan Zindabad
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 30, 2025 12:36am
Where is Maulana Fazlur? is this the peace we can expect from Afghanistan? Keep the border sealed, we keep getting decieved.
Recommend 0
farnice
Dec 30, 2025 01:51am
To deal with this issue 1. Seal borders with Afghanistan to avoid any kind of any infiltration 2. Through a massive clean operation within those areas eliminate all those terrorists and their hideouts. Without drastic actions we cannot get ride of this menace
Recommend 0
umer khawaja
Dec 30, 2025 02:15am
Salute you my brother!
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 30, 2025 03:07am
We must tell stories of these heros to our people so they know them by name and not a quick news flash. We need to remember these true heros in our folklore, more than musicians and sports personalities and actors and politicians.
Recommend 0
Sehban ismail
Dec 30, 2025 03:50pm
Tributes to Major Adeel Zaman Shaheed and all martyred servicemen, gallant and unflinching in the face of death .It is the ultimate sacrifice by the sons of Pakistan, for the country they love and protect, fearlessly.They are the true guardians of the land.Let us remember always.Rest in peace!
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe