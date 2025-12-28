Security forces neutralise 4 terrorists in Balochistan’s Kalat: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan‘s Kalat district, killing four terrorists, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Saturday’s IBO took place on the reports that terrorists belonging to Fitna al Hindustan were present.

The state has designated Balochistan-based terrorist groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, [our] own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said in the statement.

It added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the dead terrorists, who had been actively involved in terrorist activity in the area.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. [The] relentless counter-terrorism campaign under [the] vision “Azm-i-Istehkam” (as approved by [the] Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR stated.

A map shows the location of a counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district on December 27. — Photo courtesy ISPR

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for the successful operation. “The war against terrorism perpetrated by external interference will continue,” he said, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Yesterday, the ISPR said in a statement that four terrorists had been killed in an IBO in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

The IBO, launched on Friday, saw security forces engage terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khawarij, a term designating members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added during the operation, “own forces effectively engaged the khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored khawarij were sent to hell”.

Following the skirmish, a sanitisation operation was initiated in the area to “eliminate any other Indian sponsored Khawarij present in the area”.

Earlier this month, 12 terrorists were killed during an IBO in Balochistan’s Kalat.