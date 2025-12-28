E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Security forces neutralise 4 terrorists in Balochistan’s Kalat: ISPR

News Desk Published
Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard at the Red Zone area, ahead of the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a four-day bilateral visit and a heads-of-government gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in Islamabad on October 14, 2024. — Reuters
Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard at the Red Zone area, ahead of the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a four-day bilateral visit and a heads-of-government gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in Islamabad on October 14, 2024. — Reuters
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Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan‘s Kalat district, killing four terrorists, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Saturday’s IBO took place on the reports that terrorists belonging to Fitna al Hindustan were present.

The state has designated Balochistan-based terrorist groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, [our] own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said in the statement.

It added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the dead terrorists, who had been actively involved in terrorist activity in the area.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. [The] relentless counter-terrorism campaign under [the] vision “Azm-i-Istehkam” (as approved by [the] Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR stated.

A map shows the location of a counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district on December 27. — Photo courtesy ISPR
A map shows the location of a counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district on December 27. — Photo courtesy ISPR

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for the successful operation. “The war against terrorism perpetrated by external interference will continue,” he said, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Yesterday, the ISPR said in a statement that four terrorists had been killed in an IBO in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

The IBO, launched on Friday, saw security forces engage terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khawarij, a term designating members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added during the operation, “own forces effectively engaged the khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored khawarij were sent to hell”.

Following the skirmish, a sanitisation operation was initiated in the area to “eliminate any other Indian sponsored Khawarij present in the area”.

Earlier this month, 12 terrorists were killed during an IBO in Balochistan’s Kalat.

Earlier this year, Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent as compared to the previous year. The Global Terrorism Index 2025, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), provides a comprehensive summary of the key trends and patterns in terrorism over the last 17 years.

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Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 28, 2025 08:10pm
well done, the entire nation supports you.
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