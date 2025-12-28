Grey goral sighted in AJK’s Moji Game Reserve

MUZAFFARABAD: The endangered grey goral (Naemorhedus goral bedfordi) was recorded in Moji Game Reserve in Leepa Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during a recent survey conducted by the region’s Wildlife and Fisheries Department, an official said on Saturday.

Syeda Shaista Ali, monitoring officer at the department, told Dawn that wildlife staff had documented video evidence of the Himalayan mountain ungulate during routine field patrolling in the reserve on Friday under the Upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme (UGPP), a flagship federal initiative being implemented with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change.

“The footage confirms the presence of grey goral in its natural habitat during the rutting season and reflects encouraging signs for biodiversity conservation in the area,” she said, referring to a video clip that showed a pair of grey gorals agilely navigating steep pastures with dense pine trees in the backdrop in Moji Game Reserve along the Line of Control.

Ms Ali said field staff had received specialised training under the programme to carry out systematic wildlife monitoring in protected areas, adding regular surveys were helping assess species distribution and habitat health.

The UGPP aims to enhance forest cover, restore degraded ecosystems, conserve biodiversity, strengthen institutions and protected area management, and improve climate resilience across the country.

The grey goral inhabits steep, forested and rocky slopes across northern Pakistan, including AJK, and is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List.

Its range extends from Pakistan to northern India, Nepal and Bhutan.

In AJK, the species is protected under wildlife laws, and hunting or shooting is prohibited.

In July this year, a two-month-old grey goral was found by a shepherd in Hillaa’n Game Reserve in Haveli district, and was later transferred to a wildlife aviary near Muzaffarabad, where it was reported to be doing well.

Ms Ali said the recent field records indicated a healthy population of grey goral within the AJK’s protected areas, “reflecting the positive impact of the ongoing conservation measures and strengthened watch-and-ward arrangements.”

Ms Ali urged the public to play its role in protecting biodiversity and wildlife, noting that conservation efforts could only succeed with community support and responsible behaviour.

“Wildlife is a shared natural heritage, and its protection requires collective ownership, respect for protected areas and strict adherence to wildlife laws,” she added.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025