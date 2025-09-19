Wildlife team rescues endangered Himalayan grey goral

MUZAFFARABAD: Wildlife Department in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has rescued a young grey goral (Naemorhedus Goral), an endangered mountain ungulate, from Haveli district and transferred it to a wildlife park near Muzaffarabad for proper care and long-term protection.

According to Deputy Director Abdul Shakoor, the animal is approximately two months old, was discovered around 45 days ago by a shepherd in the Hillan Game Reserve of Forward Kahuta tehsil.

The shepherd informed the local wildlife staff, who subsequently took the young goral into their custody. For nearly six weeks, the calf was hand-reared at the residence of a local wildlife watcher, who bottle-fed it milk until it grew strong enough to survive independently.

“By this stage, the animal had started roaming about, and there was a genuine risk of it falling prey to predators or hunters,” Mr Shakoor said.

On Thursday, the goral was transported to the Wildlife Park in Patikka, located 18 kilometres northeast of Muzaffarabad along the Neelum Valley Road. The facility, which also serves as a captive breeding centre, provides a safe environment for threatened species.

The Grey goral, a small, goat-like antelope native to the Himalayan foothills, is classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Its population is in decline due to habitat loss, hunting, and poaching. Under the AJK Wildlife Act, 2014, hunting, capturing, or trading the species is strictly prohibited, with violators facing imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of Rs200,000.

Speaking to the media, AJK’s Secretary for Wildlife and Fisheries, Amar Mehmood Mirza, praised the role of local communities in wildlife conservation.

“People who assist the department in protecting wildlife are duly acknowledged and encouraged, both through appreciation certificates and recognition at official forums,” he said.

He added that community engagement and awareness campaigns were vital to discourage illegal hunting and ensure the natural growth of species across AJK.

