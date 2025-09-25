Wildlife dept earns record $1.9m from hunting permits

CHITRAL: The wildlife department on Wednesday claimed to have achieved a historic success in the 2025-26 trophy hunting season by auctioning 39 permits for markhor, ibex and grey goral, hunting to generate record revenue of $1,913,842 (Rs542.7 million).

In a statement, special assistant to the chief minister for wildlife Pir Musavir Khan said that the exportable markhor permits were auctioned for $946,000, non-exportable markhor permits for 553,300, 20 non-exportable ibex permits for $16,042 and six non-exportable grey goral permits for $398,500.

He said for the first time, non-exportable grey goral permits were introduced, which contributed significantly to the increase in revenue.

Mr Khan said theyear’s trophy hunting programme had proven to be record-breaking in terms of revenue generation.

“The introduction of grey goral permits for the first time reflects the provincial government’s commitment to wildlife conservation and local development. The income generated through the trophy hunting programme will be used for wildlife protection, promotion of biodiversity and socio-economic uplift of local communities,” he said.

The aide to the CM said under the leadership of the chief minister, a “rewilding programme” had been initiated to restore rare species such as blackbuck, chinkara and urial in the province.

He said in future, a “green hunt programme” would be launched to support wildlife research and conservation, according to a news release.

It also quoted wildlife secretary Shahid Zaman about the trophy hunting programme as saying that the initiative will also ensure conservation of natural resources and welfare of local communities.

He said that further measures were being taken for the promotion of wildlife in the province.

Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation Chitral and Kalash valleys Development Authority (KVDA) for joint cooperation for the welfare and development of the Kalash community residing in the contiguous valleys of Bumburate, Birir and Rumbur in Lower Chitral district.

AKF president Abdul Haq and KVDA board member Sartaj Ahmed Khan were the signatories of the document which encompassed the fields of education, skill development, welfare projects and preservation of cultural heritage among the Kalash community for mutual cooperation and promotion.

AKF provincial president Fazle Mehmood and KVDA director-general Minhasuddin termed the MoU signing an important step towards keeping Kalash culture alive, empowering women and equipping youth with modern skills.

