Wana press club’s office-bearers elected unopposed

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN LOWER: The annual elections of the District Press Club Wana successfully concluded on Saturday in a peaceful and transparent manner, leading to the unopposed election of senior journalists to key positions of the press body.

The election process was conducted strictly in accordance with the constitution of the press club under the supervision of the election committee headed by chairman Adam Khan Wazir with Roshan Khan serving as a committee member. The smooth conduct of the elections reflected effective planning and adherence to established rules and procedures.

According to the official results, Qismatullah Wazir was elected unopposed as president of the District Press Club Wana, while Noor Ali Wazir secured the position of general secretary also unopposed. Mujeebur Rehman Wazir was also declared successful unopposed as Finance Secretary.

Other members of the newly unopposed cabinet included Zafar Wazir, senior vice president, Zardad Khan Wazir, vice president, Roshan Khan Wazir, joint secretary, and Saeedur Rehman Wazir, press secretary.

Addressing journalists after the announcement of the results, newly elected president Qismatullah Wazir said that his top priority would be to transform the District Press Club Wana into a strong, active and dignified institution. He emphasised that unity among journalists would remain the foundation of the club’s progress.

He stated that all journalists would be taken on board in decision-making processes to promote collective ownership and harmony within the press club. He further stressed that the press club would be kept free from political influence.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025