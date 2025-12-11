E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Pakistan, China conduct joint counter-terrorism exercise Warrior-IX: ISPR

News Desk Published December 11, 2025
Pakistani and Chinese officials observe the drills. —ISPR
Pakistani and Chinese officials observe the drills. —ISPR
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Troops from Pakistan and China are conducting a two-week long counter-terrorism exercise to “enhance interoperability and strengthen military-to-military cooperation between the two countries”, said the military’s media wing on Thursday.

“Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China are conducting joint counterterrorism exercise Warrior-IX from 28 November to 14 December 2025,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A ‘Distinguished Visitors Day’ was also held today during the drills at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi. In attendance were the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, as the chief guest and Pakistan Army’s chief of general staff as the guest of honour.

Senior dignitaries from China accompanied Zaidong.

“Honourable guests were briefed on the scope, objectives, and conduct of the joint exercise during the visit. They witnessed various counter-terrorism drills and appreciated the professionalism, operational competence, and high morale demonstrated by the participating troops from both sides.”

“The exercise reflects strong defence collaboration between Pakistan and China and reaffirms the commitment of both Armed Forces to working together for peace and stability,” it said.

Pakistan and China, being strategic allies, maintain close coordination and cooperation in defence-related matter. Beijing has become the primary arms supplier of Islamabad.

Chinese-built J-10CE fighter aircraft performed exceptionally well during the May conflict with India and were credited with shooting down at least 6 Indian Air Force fighters in aerial engagements that firmly established the national air force’s qualitative edge over India.

Last year, the two forces participated in Warrior-VIII joint drills. The two countries also routinely conduct drills involving naval and air forces and practice interoperability.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe