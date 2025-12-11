Pakistan, China conduct joint counter-terrorism exercise Warrior-IX: ISPR

Troops from Pakistan and China are conducting a two-week long counter-terrorism exercise to “enhance interoperability and strengthen military-to-military cooperation between the two countries”, said the military’s media wing on Thursday.

“Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China are conducting joint counterterrorism exercise Warrior-IX from 28 November to 14 December 2025,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A ‘Distinguished Visitors Day’ was also held today during the drills at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi. In attendance were the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, as the chief guest and Pakistan Army’s chief of general staff as the guest of honour.

Senior dignitaries from China accompanied Zaidong.

“Honourable guests were briefed on the scope, objectives, and conduct of the joint exercise during the visit. They witnessed various counter-terrorism drills and appreciated the professionalism, operational competence, and high morale demonstrated by the participating troops from both sides.”

“The exercise reflects strong defence collaboration between Pakistan and China and reaffirms the commitment of both Armed Forces to working together for peace and stability,” it said.

Pakistan and China, being strategic allies, maintain close coordination and cooperation in defence-related matter. Beijing has become the primary arms supplier of Islamabad.

Chinese-built J-10CE fighter aircraft performed exceptionally well during the May conflict with India and were credited with shooting down at least 6 Indian Air Force fighters in aerial engagements that firmly established the national air force’s qualitative edge over India.

Last year, the two forces participated in Warrior-VIII joint drills. The two countries also routinely conduct drills involving naval and air forces and practice interoperability.