Christian community an integral part of Pakistan’s national fabric, says PM Shehbaz in Christmas message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan’s Christian community, which is celebrating Christmas today, is an integral part of the country’s national fabric.

“Pakistan’s Christian community forms an integral part of our national fabric. Their enduring contributions to education, healthcare, and social welfare, and their sacrifices alongside the nation in the fight against terrorism, are deeply valued and a source of collective pride,” the premier said in his Christmas message on the social media platform X.

He extended his “warmest greetings” to the Christian community across the world, and “especially to our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan”.

“May this festive season fill hearts with joy, strengthen bonds of harmony, and bring peace, hope, and prosperity to all,” the premier said.

Separately, a statement carried by state-run APP quoted him as saying that Christmas “conveys a universal message of love, peace, tolerance, and goodwill for all humanity”.

He highlighted the role of the Christian community in Pakistan, saying that they were “an active, positive and peaceful segment of society and had rendered commendable services in education, healthcare and other sectors, contributing to social harmony and national development”.

The premier said ensuring equal rights, freedoms, economic well-being, and equal opportunities for all citizens without discrimination remained among the top priorities of the government and urged people of all faiths to work together for a strong, secure, and prosperous Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also spoke at a ceremony held in relevance to Christmas in Islamabad.

He hailed the “valuable and historic” role of Pakistan‘s minorities, especially that of the Christian community, saying that they had been contributing to the country’s progress and prosperity since its independence.

The Christian community had played an impressive role in education, healthcare, defence and other areas, the premier said, remembering Justice Alvin Robert Cornelius, Dr Ruth Pfau and Cecil Chaudhry.

The recent conflict with India in May particularly enlivened the memory of Chaudhry, who was a hero of the 1965 war.

PM Shehbaz also recalled that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had clearly stated in his addresses that in Pakistan, everyone would be able to visit their places of worship and perform their rituals without any fear.

These ideals were now part of the Constitution, he added.

PM Shehbaz also lauded those “Christian brothers” who had sacrificed their lives for the country, especially mentioning Sepoy Haroon William, a member of the armed forces who lost his life in Kurram district last year.

He assured that any injustice to minorities, be it Christians, Hindus, Parsis or Sikhs, would not be allowed and stopped by means of law.

“I assure you that this country belongs to all of us. We all have equal rights here. So, as the prime minister of Pakistan, I assure you of our full support in your journey of progress and prosperity. We will stand by you for the protection of your rights and no one will be allowed to do any kind of injustice to you,” he said.

‘Christmas a time of hope, peace, compassion’

According to state broadcaster PTV News, President Asif Ali Zardari also extended greetings and wishes to Christians in Pakistan and across the world on Christmas.

In his message, he said, “Christmas is a time of hope, peace and compassion. The message of love and service to humanity that this season brings reminds us of the deep bonds that unite all people.”

He also recalled Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah‘s address to the first Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, saying that he had articulated a vision of Pakistan rooted in freedom and equality for all.

The president’s message cited an excerpt from the Quaid’s speech, stating: “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or any other place of worship in this State of Pakistan.

“You may belong to any religion, caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State.”

President Zardari said that “these words remain a powerful commitment to religious freedom and mutual respect among citizens”.

He highlighted that Christian citizens of Pakistan had made important contributions to society in politics, national defence, education, literature, arts, music, healthcare, social welfare and public service.

“Their efforts strengthen our shared progress and enrich our national life.”

The president further stated that Pakistan’s Constitution guaranteed equal rights and freedom of religion for every citizen.

“We remain committed to fostering harmony, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all communities. Our diversity is a source of strength and should inspire greater unity, understanding and cooperation,” he said.

The president concluded his message, saying, “May the spirit of Christmas inspire us all to uphold compassion and justice and to work together for the welfare of our nation.”

Field Marshal Munir joins community in Christmas celebrations

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir joined the Christmas festivities at Christ Church in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Field Marshal extended his “heartfelt Christmas greetings and best wishes for peace, harmony and prosperity to the [Christian] community”.

He also paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birth anniversary.

“The Field Marshal highlighted the founder’s vision of equality, freedom and religious tolerance, emphasising the protection of minority rights as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s ideology,” the statement read.

Field Marshal Munir also interacted with members of the congregation, highlighting the contributions of Pakistani Christians to national development and security, including their “proud and distinguished service in Pakistan’s armed forces across generations”.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir joins the Christian community in Christmas celebrations at Christ Church in Rawalpindi on December 25. — Photo courtesy ISPR

As per the statement, the CDF stressed the importance of interfaith harmony, mutual respect and unity.

“Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity, equal opportunities and shared constitutional values beyond religion, ethnicity, caste and creed,” he was quoted as saying.

He “reaffirmed armed forces’ commitment to upholding the dignity, security and equal rights of all citizens, as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan,” the statement added.

ISPR said that Christian community’s leaders expressed their gratitude for the Field Marshal’s visit, acknowledging the role of the armed forces in protecting Pakistan, inclusivity, religious harmony and national unity.

Earlier, a separate statement by ISPR said that the armed forces also extended “heartfelt” Christmas greetings to the Christian community, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the nation’s progress.

It said that the armed forces reaffirm the commitment to the Quaid’s vision of equal rights, religious freedom and harmony for all citizens.