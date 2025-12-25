Christmas 2025 in pictures: Festive zeal and joyful gatherings across Pakistan

Christian communities marked the Christmas season by participating in peace rallies, visiting shopping areas and funfairs, and attending specially organised pre-Christmas events.

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Christians across Pakistan are celebrating Christmas on Thursday with their customary zeal and fervour, attending church services, dressing in festive attire, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers for the country’s well-being and prosperity.

The day began with special Christmas masses at churches, though celebrations had been underway since mid-December.

Across the country, Christian communities marked the Christmas season by participating in peace rallies, visiting shopping areas and funfairs, and attending specially organised pre-Christmas events.

Below are glimpses of the celebrations in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, captured in the days leading up to the colourful occasion.

A shop displays Christmas ornaments in Karachi. — Fahim Siddiqui/ White Star

A shop displays Christmas ornaments in Karachi as customers inspect them. — Fahim Siddiqui/ White Star

Shops display Christmas ornaments in Karachi. — Fahim Siddiqui/ White Star

People purchase Christmas costumes from a roadside stall in a busy Karachi market. — Fahim Siddiqui/ White Star

Large Christmas stars hanging at a shop in Bohri Bazaar grabs a passer-by’s attention. — Fahim Siddiqui/ White Star

People purchase Christmas costumes from a roadside stall in a busy Karachi market. — Fahim Siddiqui/ White Star

Christmas costumes displayed on motorcycles at a busy roadside Karachi market. Fahim Siddiqui/ White Star

A shop displays red Christmas costumes for women and girls in Karachi. — Fahim Siddiqui/White Star

A vendor sells Christmas hats at a roadside stall in a Karachi market. — Fahim Siddiqui/White Star

A man dressed as Santa at a pre-Christmas event in Karachi. — Fahim Siddiqui/White Star

A girl is all smiles as she purchases Christmas-related decorative items on display at a stall in Islamabad’s Kohsar Market. —Mohammad Asim/White Star

People take part in a Christmas rally at center point near Liberty Market, Lahore. — Murtaza Ali/ White Star

Illuminated view of Lahore’s Liberty Ground, decorated for Christmas Eve celebrations. — Murtaza Ali/ White Star

Illuminated view of Lahore’s Liberty Ground, decorated for Christmas Eve celebrations. — Murtaza Ali/ White Star

People take part in a Christmas rally at center point near Liberty Market, Lahore. — Murtaza Ali/ White Star

Illuminated view of Lahore’s Liberty Ground, decorated for Christmas Eve celebrations. — Murtaza Ali/ White Star

People take part in a Christmas rally at center point near Liberty Market, Lahore. — Murtaza Ali/ White Star

Children dressed up in their favorite Santa costume during a Christmas rally at center point near Liberty Market, Lahore. — Murtaza Ali/ White Star

Christian devotees decorating the Saint Anthony’s Church in Lahore ahead of Christmas. — Arif Ali/ White Star

Christian devotees decorating the Saint Anthony’s Church in Lahore ahead of Christmas. — Arif Ali/ White Stars

A man arranges various Christmas-related items on a stall along a road in Islamabad’s G-7 sector. — Mohammad Asim/White Star

Visitors look at various items on display on stalls while at the Christmas Charity Market organised by the German embassy in Islamabad. — Mohammad Asim/White Star

Christmas Aman Rally passes through Faisal Avenue as it heads towards the National Press Club in Islamabad. The rally was organised by United Council of Churches. — Mohammad Asim/White Star

Christmas Aman Rally passes through Faisal Avenue as it heads towards the National Press Club in Islamabad. The rally was organised by United Council of Churches. — Mohammad Asim/White Star

Visitors look at various items on display on stalls while at the Christmas Charity Market organised by the German embassy in Islamabad. — Mohammad Asim/White Star

Members of the Swedish and Nordic community hold candles as they sing songs during the Lucia Festival organised by the Swedish embassy in Islamabad on. — Mohammad Asim/White Star

Choir sings carols at the Christmas Charity Market organised by the German embassy in Islamabad. — Mohammad Asim /White Star

Choir sings carols at the Christmas Charity Market organised by the German embassy in Islamabad. —Mohammad Asim /White Star

Christian peace rally emerges from Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star

Nuns holding flags as they participate in the Christian peace rally at Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star

Participants dressed in Santa costumes and holding the Pakistani flag at a Christian peace rally at Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star

People shopping for Christmas items on Ganpat Road, Lahore. — Arif Ali

Christian peace rally emerges from Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star

People shopping for Christmas items on Ganpat Road, Lahore. — Arif Ali

Participants of the Christian peace rally at Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star

Participants of th Christian peace rally at Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star

Christian peace rally emerges from Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star

Christian peace rally emerges from Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star

Members of the Pakistani Christian minority parade ahead of Christmas on a road in Karachi. — Shakil Adil White Star

Members of the Pakistani Christian minority parade ahead of Christmas on a road in Karachi. — Shakil Adil White Star

Members of the Pakistani Christian minority parade ahead of Christmas on a road in Karachi. — Shakil Adil White Star

People decorating a Christmas tree at a Lahore cathedral church. — Arif Ali / Lahore

People decorating a Christmas tree at a Lahore cathedral church. — Arif Ali / Lahore

Header image: Illuminated view of Lahore’s Liberty Ground, decorated for Christmas Eve celebrations. — Murtaza Ali/ White Star