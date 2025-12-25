Fazl calls for making laws in accordance with Quran, Sunnah

SUKKUR: No law should be legislated that contradicts the Quran and Sun­nah; it should be ensured that all legislation in Pakis­tan aligns with these two basic sources of Islamic teac­hing.

This was stated by Jamiat Ulma-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Reh­man at a “Dastar-i-Fazilat” (graduation) conference held in Sukkur.

Seeking knowledge is essential, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding that Allah has bestowed intellect upon humans as compared to animals, and being gifted with intellect means that the worship of Allah is mandatory for the man.

He said the man is blessed with the power of speech so that he may convey his message to others. He remarked that the complete implementation of Islamic law (Deen) is a blessing, and striving to achieve this is mandatory. It is essential for the religion of Allah (Deen) to be enforced, he added.

He told students: “Allah has granted you special knowledge (ilm).”

Today, the path to (religious) knowledge is being blocked, he lamented, and further said that while it is understandable if the Western world opposes this path, but it is deeply regrettable that Muslim rulers are doing the same.

Our rulers are following the American narrative regarding madressahs and (religious) education (ilm), he said, adding if the American president hates Sharia, we reciprocate same sentiment towards him.

“We want to tell the rulers not to follow the West,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman advised.

He said: “Today, the attitudes of our rulers are strange; they describe their behavior as strategy (wisdom).” However, only the strategy/wisdom of the Prophet (PBUH) is correct; Western strategy is not, he added. “If America calls our Sharia wrong, then our people should not follow Ame­rica,” said Maulana Fazl.

There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s independence. We will not allow the system to be changed at the behest of Western powers, He said. Mentioning the recent constitutional amen­d­­ments, Maulana stated that JUI-F successfully pus­hed for an amendment. He declared that after 2027, no interest-based (Riba) system will be accepted in the country.

If legislation is made against Islam, the party (JUI-F) will not praise you (the authorities), he said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025