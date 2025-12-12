E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Film festival spotlights mountain communities’ challenges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2025
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ISLAMABAD: The Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival showcased creativity, culture, and climate awareness at Karakoram International University (KIU) as part of International Mountain Day celebrations.

The festival highlighted the beauty and challenges of Pakistan’s mountain communities while promoting youth-led storytelling, said a statement issued by WWF-Pakistan.

This year’s theme: “Glaciers Matter for Food, Water and Livelihood in the Mountains and Beyond,” focused on the vital role of glaciers and the vulnerabilities faced by mountain ecosystems. Filmmakers from Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, and Balochistan presented short films and documentaries addressing sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, and cultural heritage.

The event attracted government officials, academics, community leaders, and media professionals, reflecting growing interest in climate communication.

The documentary competition featured diverse and compelling entries that captured both the cultural richness and environmental realities of the region.

‘Breath of Ice’ by Tanveer Alam secured first place, followed by ‘She Can’ by Hafiza Ali in second, and ‘Soul of the Mountains’ by Sapna Zameer in third. Each film was praised for its strong narrative and visual storytelling.

Special awards were also presented to journalists who have highlighted climate change and glacier-related issues in their reporting. Nadeem from Gilgit Media Network received the first award, while Shireen Karim of Women TV and Mubarak Hussain of Neo TV earned second and third positions respectively. Their contributions underscored the essential role of media in shaping public understanding of environmental challenges.

The festival’s jury comprised national and international experts, including Dr. Timothy Cooper, Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge; Silke Beller, award-winning documentary filmmaker and anthropologist; renowned Pakistani filmmaker Jami; and Gilgit-Baltistan’s filmmaker Karamat Ali, director of the feature film Hundon.

A total of 22 films were submitted to this year’s festival, signalling a growing interest among young filmmakers in climate storytelling. Reflecting on the event, Nisar Ahmed of WWF-Pakistan said, “This festival is not just about films; it’s about connecting people and ideas to create a better future.”

The Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival once again demonstrated the power of film as a tool for education, advocacy, and cultural preservation. With each edition, the festival strengthens its role as a platform for emerging talent and a celebration of the mountains, their people, and their stories.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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