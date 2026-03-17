E-Paper | March 17, 2026

NAB to formulate SOPs for audit of private housing societies

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:29am
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ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for proper audit of cooperative and private housing societies.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by NAB Rawalpindi Director General Waqar Chohan.

The meeting decided that strong governance, proper record keeping and transparency could make affairs of housing societies more clear and will safeguard the investments of plot seekers.

The meeting reviewed memberships, seniority lists and availability of plots in cooperative housing societies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The meeting was also attended by office-bearers of the societies.

The main objective of the meeting was to point out flaws in the societies and protect the interests of plot owners.

It came into notice that despite having membership in the societies members have so far not been allotted their plots due to non-availability of required land. The meeting also reviewed seniority lists of members of the societies and illegal revision of master plan of the societies.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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