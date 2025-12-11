PIA’s loom

THE privatisation of our national airline reminds one of the Greek legend of Pene­lope’s loom — a continuous exercise designed to tire suitors.

Since PIA’s creation in 1955, its history has been a triumph of experience over hope. Initially, PIA took off with enviable success under Air Marshal Nur Khan (MD 1959-65 and chairman 1973-79) and Air Marshal Asghar Khan (president 1965-68). Their tenures were lauded as the ‘golden years of PIA’. Its hostesses wore uniforms designed by Pierre Cardin and PIA became the first non-communist airline to fly to the People’s Republic of China.

PIA taught fledgling airlines like Emira­tes to fly. However, over the past 30 years, PIA has become an albatross around the ne­­­­­­­ck of every government. It sustained ope­rating losses and liquidity problems, due (according to IMF) “to frequent pilot stri­k­­e­­s, issues with various vendors, overstaffing, and political interference in airline ma­­nagement”. Some believed that its acronym stood for ‘Perhaps I’ll arrive’ or ‘Please inform Allah’.

Governments tried to unload PIA throu­­gh privatisation. They could have considered the example of that High Priestess of Privatisation — Margaret Thatcher. She be­­lieved that the state’s role should be of a re­­g­­ulator, not owner. By the 1980s, the nat­ional airline British Airways was inefficient, insolvent and overmanned. PM Thatcher appointed Sir John King to transform it. From losing £140 million, BA made a pretax profit of £268m, achieved “through performance incentives, training, and substantial severance packages for over 20,000 staff”.

The bidders have no experience in the aviation sector.

In May 2024, the Pakistan government restructured PIA, bifurcating it into two: PIA Holdco and PIACL (operating). The first is responsible for non-core assets and liabilities — hospitality, investments and real estate (including Roosevelt Hotel). PIACL manages the core aviation business: air transport operations, ground handling, etc.

By this division, PIA’s negative equity was overnight reduced from Rs698 billion to Rs45bn. Its employees have been reduced from 18,000 to 7,000. In 2014, its operations showed a profit of Rs9.3bn.

The open auction scheduled on Dec 23 has attracted a motley band of bidders. One is a consortium of Lucky Cement, Kohat Cement, Hub Power Holdings, and Metro Ventures Ltd (a US firm specialising in land use/school planning). Another comprises Arif Habib Corp (a financial services conglomerate), its subsidiary Fatima Fertiliser, The City School, and Lake City Holdings (a real estate firm). A third is Fauji Fertiliser Company (a military-backed conglomerate), and the fourth Airblue is linked to former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

None of the groups has any experience in the aviation sector. But then, neither did the sponsors of the four privately owned Pakist­ani airlines — Airblue, Serene Air, Air Sial, and Fly Jinnah — which are operating successfully. (Two others — Shaheen Air International and Air Indus — crash-landed under the weight of their ambitions.)

PIA’s employees wanted to submit a bid, expecting the right of first refusal. Instead, they must console themselves with the government’s unenforceable ‘expectation’ that the new owner will continue ‘safeguarding’ their jobs, pensions, gratuity and other benefits.

Somewhat unclear is the ‘open’ auction process to be followed on Dec 23. Buyers can bid for between 51 per cent and 100pc of PIACL’s shares. Presumably, any successful bidder for 51pc shares would get a majority ownership and management. What happens to the 49pc? Will they go to the next highest bidder, or be shared amongst the other bidders? Or stay with the government as the remains of the albatross?

Sir Colin Mar­sh­all (a CEO of BA) war­­ned: “Priva­­tisa­tion is something not to be lightly undertaken. The major problems of finance, restructuring and dealing with images in transition, are only the beginning. Beyond these are the uncharted areas of management/ staff relationships, customer awareness, and responsiveness.”

BA had to relearn quickly that it was “a service business, not just an airline”. Tod­ay’s passengers have become more demanding. They have experience of international airports that offer integrated check-in, pleasant lounges, numbered boarding, etc.

Our ‘international’ airports are a replay of World War I — sauve qui peut. Passengers have to queue for entry, fight for parking spaces, skirmish with porters, and struggle with damaged baggage trolleys. Boarding passengers embark as bruised as their luggage.

The new owners of PIACL (it commands 70pc of the market) along with other airlines will have the clout to negotiate more forcefully with the Pakistan Airports Authority, which administers our airports. Without a coordinated improvement in on-ground airport facilities, travel on any of our airlines will only prolong the punishment suffered by passengers.

The writer is an author.

www.fsaijazuddin.pk

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025