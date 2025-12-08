From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Sugar, flour shortage

KARACHI: A large number of Karachi citizens went without bread and sugar in the first week of December due to irregularity in distribution of flour and sugar. The dislocation in the supply of these commodities, it is stated, has resulted from last month’s shortage. The Sugar Syndicate claimed yesterday [Dec 7], however that sugar distribution was rapidly improving... . The dislocation ... was mainly due to two factors. Firstly, by the sudden refusal of the ration dealers to supply the usual quota during the last fortnight of November [so that] the public tried to get the full month’s ration at the beginning of December. Secondly, orders for transfer of sugar stocks from Government godowns at Keamari to Sugar Syndicate were delayed... . ...

Flour shortage is slated to be due to the drying up of outside sources. Flood damage to crops has resulted in high wheat prices and Karachi dealers’ wheat stocks were exhausted last month. A spokesman of the Ration Merchants’ Union said that the daily consumption in Karachi Administration is 6,500 bags whereas the dealers get in all about 4,000 to 4,500 bags... .

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025