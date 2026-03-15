E-Paper | March 15, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: S. Koreans in Seoul

From the Newspaper Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:36am
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TOKYO: South Korean soldiers today [March 14] hoisted the flag of the Republic on the capital building in Seoul — re-entering their capital without opposition from the Communists. It was 89 days since the UN troops left Seoul. The United Nations forces swept into the deserted capital without meeting any resistance. The last Communist rearguards were reported to have left the battered capital before dawn as the Eighth Army pushed forward unchecked along the whole 150-mile front. The American First Cavalry Division drove within 18 miles of the 38th Parallel to a point north-west of the central front town of Hongchon. All Communist resistance below the Parallel seemed to have melted away.

Chinese and North Korean Communist troops were pulling back so quickly to the 38th Parallel across central Korea tonight that the UN patrols could not catch up with them. And to hide the extent of the Allied advances from the enemy Gen MacArthur’s censorship officers have held up frontline despatches for the past 40 hours. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

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