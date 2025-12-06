E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Published December 6, 2025
The weight of being the eldest

This is with reference to the article “The weight of being the eldest” by Shahmeer Asif (YW, October 18). It was a commendable write-up. I’d like to share my experience of being the eldest too.

When my mother scolds my younger siblings, they point at me and say, “We learnt from our elder,” so the eldest child is often held responsible for mistakes that happened long ago.

My younger sister sometimes sympathises with me and says, “Where did you learn basic survival skills from? I have you as a role model, but you didn’t have anyone.” It makes me realise that the eldest really do learn everything on their own, without having someone to follow.

Mahnoor Ilyas,
Karachi

II

Shahmeer Asif’s expressions in the article “The weight of being the eldest” were impressive and thought-provoking. The eldest child go through a lot without others realising it.

I also realised that we often get frustrated because we have no one to look up to. We learn everything on our own, without anyone ahead of us to follow. I hope this article will be a reminder to parents and youngsters to see their eldest child or sibling as someone who also needs support and love.

Saim Ali,
Lahore

Safe sanitation for everyone

This is regarding the article “Safe sanitation for everyone” by Benazir Raz (YW, November 15). It was a very informative article and I believe articles like this are much needed.

Many homes, especially in rural areas, still lack proper toilets. People often go out in the open for defecation, or they use makeshift toilets on their rooftops. It is unhygienic and unsafe. Women, in particular, face the difficulty of having to wait until night-time.

Good hygiene practices, such as washing hands before and after using the toilet, are also essential for maintaining safe sanitation. We should be grateful that most of us have access to not only clean water, but also proper toilets whenever we need them.

Dr M. Qudrat-e-Khuda,
Karachi

Shattered dreams

This is regarding the story “Shattered dreams” by Ayesha A. Ahmed (YW, October 11). We plan many things, they bring excitement and make us feel as if everything will fall into place at the right time.

However, sometimes things go beyond our control, and that teaches us to accept the flow of life. Everything happens at it’s right time. Instead of wasting our energy, we should learn to wait for the moments that are meant for us.

Abdul Ali Laghari,
Sanghar

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 6th, 2025

