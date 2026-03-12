Educational institutions to remain closed in Islamabad on Friday

Authorities have announced a public holiday for all of Islamabad’s educational institutions on March 13 (Friday), according to a notification issued by the district magistrate.

Shared by the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on his X account, the notification stated: “It is hereby notified that March 13, 2026 (Friday), shall be observed as a public holiday for all educational institutions, both public and private, including schools, colleges and universities, located within the revenue limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).”

The notification did not specify a reason for the decision.

Earlier today, the Sindh government, too, announced a public holiday for March 13. While the Sindh government’s notification also did not state the reason for which the public holiday was being announced, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that the public holiday would be observed on Friday for Jummatul Wida.