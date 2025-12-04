In meeting with UK high commissioner, Naqvi hands over extradition papers for Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Thursday, where he handed over the extradition papers for former special assistant to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja.

The development comes three days after Naqvi announced a crackdown on those involved in fake news, declaring that the government would repatriate from the UK YouTubers involved in this activity or the targeting of state institutions.

According to a statement released by the interior ministry, Naqvi held an “important” meeting with Marriott in Islamabad, where the two discussed Pak-UK relations, security cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Federal Secretary for Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and other relevant officers were also present, it said. They also discussed the return of Pakistanis illegally residing in the UK, it added.

“The extradition papers for Akbar and Raja from the government of Pakistan were handed over [to Marriott],” the statement said.

“Both individuals are wanted in Pakistan. They should be handed over to Pakistan immediately,” Naqvi was quoted as saying.

He also provided evidence against Pakistani citizens who were spreading propaganda, the statement said.

“I fully believe in freedom of expression, but fake news is a problem for every country,” he said, as per the statement.

“No country can allow slander and defamation against state institutions from those sitting abroad,” the minister said. Naqvi also said that Pakistan would welcome British cooperation for the return of those who “spread anti-Pakistan propaganda”.

The statement further said that the interior ministry had initiated the extradition process through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reacting to the news, Akbar took to social media platform x, “It has become increasingly clear that my publications, broadcasts, and political commentary on human rights abuses in Pakistan, the rise of authoritarianism, unconstitutional amendments, and the current impasse over military appointments have deeply angered the regime.”

Tagging Marriott as well as the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), he said, “I urge you to note that, as I have repeatedly stated, the worst forms of retaliation have already been used against me, including the abduction of my family members in Pakistan and an acid attack against me here in the UK.”

In 2023, Akbar said he was attacked at his England home, adding that “acidic liquid” was thrown at him. He had initiated legal action against the Pakistan government last year, after which the Foreign Office said the claims by Akbar were “simply preposterous”.

“I trust that UK authorities will uphold due process, rule of law, and human-rights obligations,” he said.

“The Pakistani regime’s standing on the world stage is reflected in its failing economy, rampant corruption, and poor governance — all of which were detailed in the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) review,” said Raja, while responding to Akbar.

“They may call the British High Commissioner to complain, but such a complaint is itself unlawful under UK statutes, as we have committed no wrongdoing,” he said.

Both Akbar and Raja have been residing in the UK. Raja, who is also a former Pakistan Army officer and has positioned himself as a whistleblower, was ordered to pay £350,000 in damages and legal costs after a London high court ruled he had defamed a former intelligence officer with unfounded allegations of corruption and electoral interference.

Akbar also runs his own YouTube channel, where he comments on Pakistan’s political developments.

Naqvi announces crackdown on fake news mongers

In his press conference on Monday, the interior minister had said the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the information ministry will jointly initiate action on a massive scale against those spreading fake news.

“The state will no longer allow individuals to declare a living person dead, a dead person alive (a reference to fake news about the health of Imran Khan), or make any allegation they please without evidence. Since the past few days, 90 per cent news on social media was fake,” Naqvi told a press conference in Lahore.

The remarks had come as social media was abuzz with reports about the health of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Naqvi had singled out some so-called social media journalists for spreading fake news.

“Mainstream journalists are a part of a strong editorial system unlike those on social media who spread fake news. We will not allow anyone to create panic in the garb of journalism on social media. Those who spread fake news are not journalists for us. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) takes action on incorrect reporting in the mainstream media but social media lacks accountability mechanisms,” he explained and added that a regulatory body for online content was being established.

When asked about criticism directed towards Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, Naqvi said: “The state is clear. We will not spare them. The other day someone was saying in London that there was a dispute within the institutions. This will have to stop. Those sitting out there (UK) will be brought back soon.”