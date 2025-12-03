E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Bail of YouTuber’s wife extended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 07:09am
LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrested bail of the wife of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai in a case of promoting gambling apps on social media.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi heard the bail petition.

Aroob Jatoi, the wife of the YouTuber, appeared before the court on expiry of her bail period. However, the prosecution failed to produce the case record.

The judge extended the interim bail of the suspect and directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to submit the record on Dec 22.

The bail petition states that the NCCIA unlawfully nominated the petitioner in the case and accused her of assisting her husband.

