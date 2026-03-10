5G spectrum auction today

ISLAMABAD: The government has clarified that the 5G spectrum auction will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday (today), and mock exercises with all three participants — Jazz, Zong, and Ufone — have been completed.

During a background briefing held on Monday, Shaza Fatima, the Minister of IT and Telecom, stated that efforts have been made to ensure that all three stakeholders benefit from the spectrum auction.

Since most of the demands of the telecom companies have been accepted, they will benefit from a reduction in their financial burden. The government will receive revenue through the auction process, and consumers will enjoy fast and reliable internet across the country.

“Currently, only 274 megahertz (MHz) spectrum is running the whole system in the country, leading to network issues,” she said, adding that the priority of the government is to enhance the quality as well as the coverage area of 4G in the country. At the same time, the 5G coverage will also commence after the auction.

The government was offering approximately 600 MHz of spectrum, and four new bands have been introduced in the current auction process, while the telcos are required to acquire at least 100 MHz each.

Shaza Fatima says move will benefit telcos, govt and consumers

“With a minimum of 300 MHz to be acquired by the telecom companies, the availability of spectrum in the system will be doubled, and as a result, current issues faced by consumers will largely be resolved,” Ms Fatima added.

To ensure that all three telecom operators enter the 5G service, the spectrum auction policy has made it mandatory for participants to acquire the 3500 and 2600 MHz bands — as these are essential for operating the 5G service.

While the 700 MHz band has been offered for the first time, which is essential for long-distance coverage and will help provide basic telephony in scarcely populated areas.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeezur Rehman stated that the auction will be carried out through a technical process using digital methods, and the three telecoms have expressed their satisfaction with the auction procedure and the software in use.

He said there is no objection from any of the three telcos regarding the software, adding that a new telco is not needed to enter Pakistan and noting that several technical policies introduced by the PTA will help expand telecom services to localised areas.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026