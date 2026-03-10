E-Paper | March 10, 2026

5G spectrum auction underway in Islamabad

News Desk Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 10:41am
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb addresses the 5G spectrum auction taking place in Islamabad on Mar 10. — DawnNewsTV
The government’s 5G spectrum auction is underway in Islamabad, as Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja delivered speeches to open the event.

Addressing the event, Aurangzeb thanked all the members of the spectrum committee and gave credit to the IT minister for ensuring the continuity of the IT policy resulting in the spectrum auction despite changing administrations.

Regarding how the auction was going to be “an enabler”, he said, “I’ve always said digital is not an end in itself; it’s a means to an end. Faster, cheaper, better — it’s as simple as that.”

He added, “When we talk about jobs, when we talk about [how] the private sector has to lead the country, this is exactly what the government should be doing … providing the ecosystem and helping out.

“And of course, as we move towards the new economy — whether it’s AI, whether it’s blockchain, whether its Web 3.0 — all of this is going to be helped in terms of the spectrum availability and as we move into 5G.”

The finance minister also referred to the announcement of austerity measures by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday, saying, “This is where all of this becomes extremely critical, in terms of crisis, to move seamlessly into online education [and] working from home.”

He expressed his belief that the greater spectrum and better connectivity would help the country in terms of a “seamless transition as we negotiate the current oil crisis”.

During a background briefing held on Monday, Shaza Fatima, the Minister of IT and Telecom, stated that efforts have been made to ensure that all three stakeholders benefit from the spectrum auction.

She added that mock exercises with all three participants — Jazz, Zong, and Ufone — have been completed.

Telecom companies say spectrum is an invisible infrastructure but a crucial one as it drives digital connectivity — the foundation of modern life.

More to follow

