Nokundi FC HQ standoff ends, all militants killed

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 07:41am
A file photo of Pakistani security personnel in a military vehicle. ─ AFP/ File
QUETTA: After two days, the security forces on Tuesday completed the operation against the militants who attacked the brigade headquarters of Frontier Corps in the Nokundi area of Chagai district.

“All six militants who attacked the FC fort have been killed by the security forces in the clearance operation,” officials said.

The militants barged into the compound on Sunday night after a suicide bomber detonated herself at the main gate of the fort. Security officials said they had killed three armed men instantly, while three managed to enter the building and take hostages.

The local residents said that the firing stopped on Tuesday morning, after which the authorities stated that the remaining assailants were killed in the late-night operation.

By the time this report went to press, there was no statement from the military’s media wing about the number of casualties in the attack.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Abdullah
Dec 03, 2025 09:04am
Extremely dangerous situation averted, thanks Pakistani security forces.
