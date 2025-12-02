E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Woman bomber involved in Nokundi FC HQ attack

Saleem Shahid Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 08:57am
Undated image shows security personnel standing at an unspecified location. ─ AFP/File
QUETTA: The Frontier Corps headquarters in Nokundi, a town in Chagai district, which came under attack on Sunday night, was targeted by a woman suicide bomber, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, a woman “launched the suicide bombing” at 8:40pm, targeting the paramilitary force’s headquarters. The banned Balochistan Liberation Front issued the bomber’s picture and identified her as Zinat Rafiq.

Officials said that three militants were killed as soon as they entered the FC fort, while others managed to enter the compound, adding that they had cleared the compound. Locals, however, said intermittent firing continued till Monday evening.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

