Woman bomber involved in Nokundi FC HQ attack

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps headquarters in Nokundi, a town in Chagai district, which came under attack on Sunday night, was targeted by a woman suicide bomber, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, a woman “launched the suicide bombing” at 8:40pm, targeting the paramilitary force’s headquarters. The banned Balochistan Liberation Front issued the bomber’s picture and identified her as Zinat Rafiq.

Officials said that three militants were killed as soon as they entered the FC fort, while others managed to enter the compound, adding that they had cleared the compound. Locals, however, said intermittent firing continued till Monday evening.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025