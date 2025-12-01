Christmas market opens with festive fervour

Visitors look at various items on display at stalls while a choir sings carols at the Christmas Charity Market organised by the German embassy in Islamabad on Sunday. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: The German Christmas Market put visitors in a festive spirit on Sunday evening by featuring live music, food, kids’ corner, arts and crafts and raffle.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany organised the Christmas Market with authentic delicacies, stalls with high-quality and handmade products for adults to get some Christmas shopping out of the way, and entertainment for children, such as face painting and games. Shawls, handbags, cards and dolls were some of the other items available.

The stalls included traditional handicrafts, jewellery, Christmas decor and pottery, and an assortment of housewares. Also available at stalls were wreaths and chocolate, as well as other delicacies, toys and Christmas decorations.

The Ambassador of Germany, Ina Lepel, welcomed her guests and appreciated the support to make the event festive. The proceeds from the Christmas Market will go to charity.

“We are delighted to see so many familiar faces and welcome guests from many different countries, reflecting the international spirit that makes Islamabad such a special place. Your presence here today is testament to charity and community, for which we are deeply grateful. Christmas is a time for giving and reflection,” said Ambassador Ina Lepel.

The Christmas Market also featured Christmas carols by girls from the House Emmanuel, besides sing-along by the German Embassy choir with DJ Oliver to the cheers and appreciation of visitors.

The event included performances from Music on Mission (MOM’s) Kids from King’s Home, Lahore, which had been helping traumatised and vulnerable children (orphans) get back on their feet through music. Besides face painting, children could be seen engaged in creating Christmas decorations at the special corner for fun activities.

A gorgeous Christmas tree was decorated in the space, and the Weihnachtsmann, or German Santa Claus, made an appearance to distribute sweets among children. Santa Claus also drew raffles.

“It is a pleasant day to be outdoors with children at the Christmas market, away from TV screens and devices, with exciting activities and good food,” a visitor said.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025