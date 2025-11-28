Kazakh envoy receives ‘Ambassador of the Year Award’

ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors, international dignitaries, business leaders, and members of civil society gathered at the 7th edition of the Global Ambassador Awards.

The event, hosted by Diplomatic Insight Group, recognised the exceptional contributions of foreign envoys, heads of international organisations, and leading figures from the private and public sectors in fostering Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral ties.

The title of “Ambassador of the Year” was conferred upon the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin, and other foreign diplomats also received awards in various categories.

Established in 2014, the Global Ambassador Awards aim to acknowledge the efforts of those who have significantly contributed to enhancing Pakistan’s diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations worldwide.

Particularly, these awards are presented on behalf of the people of Pakistan, serving as a symbol of national gratitude to individuals whose work has advanced dialogue, cooperation, and goodwill with the international community.

The event was graced by Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman, and Spokesperson to the President of Pakistan, Murtaza Solangi.

In his remarks, SAPM Huzaifa Rehman said that Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements are rooted in a spirit of cooperation, peace, a vision of an interconnected world, and respect for sovereignty.

He also added that through international cooperation, Pakistan seeks to unlock its youth potential and is strengthening its relations with the world through public diplomacy.

Mr Solangi congratulated all award recipients and acknowledged their role in diplomacy and international cooperation. He lauded Diplomatic Insight Group for successfully organising the awards.

Chairperson of the Diplomatic Insight Group, Dr Farhat Asif, shared reflections on the group’s journey and its ongoing commitment to promoting international engagement through media, research, and dialogue.

She emphasised that these awards represent a shared aspiration for peace, connectivity, development, and promotion of Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral ties through building a soft image globally.

The Global Ambassador Awards have become a hallmark event in Islamabad’s diplomatic calendar, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to international cooperation and mutual respect. This year’s ceremony was attended by a large number of ambassadors, senior government officials, representatives of international organisations, development professionals, academics, and media personnel.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025