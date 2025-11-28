E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Senate okays domestic violence bill amid opposition outcry

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 28, 2025
PPP parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman introduces the Domestic Violence (Pre­vention and Protection) Bill, 2025 in Senate on November 27. — Screengrab via YouTube/Senate of Pakistan
PPP parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman introduces the Domestic Violence (Pre­vention and Protection) Bill, 2025 in Senate on November 27. — Screengrab via YouTube/Senate of Pakistan
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thurs­day passed the Domestic Violence (Pre­vention and Protection) Bill, 2025, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years for those who threatened to divorce their wives or contracted another marriage based on baseless accusations.

The bill, already approved by the National Assembly, was passed through a supplementary agenda following the suspension of rules, without being referred to the relevant standing committee, amid an outcry from PTI and JUI-F lawmakers.

The first objection was raised by PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding the erroneous popular use of the word “transgender”, which also appears in the bill. He stated that instead of “transgender”, the word “intersex” should be used, without being influenced by folk etymology.

JUI-F senators including Maulana Attaur Rehman and Kamran Murtaza rejected the bill as “un-Islamic”.

The bill, introduced in the House by PPP parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman, redefines domestic violence to include physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, and economic abuse, as well as acts committed by a respondent against women, men, transgender individuals, children, vulnerable persons, or anyone with whom the respondent is or has been in a domestic relationship, causing fear, physical harm, or psychological harm.

Provides for imprisonment of up to three years for threat of divorce, contracting another marriage

The aggrieved person will have a right to reside in a shared household, irrespective of ownership.

‘Lifeline for survivors’

Speaking in the House, Sherry Reh­man recalled that the PPP had introduced a similar bill in the NA in 2004.

“This is not a routine piece of legislation — it is a lifeline for survivors across Pakistan. Domestic violence is not a private matter; it is a public emergency.” she remarked.

“Where the Penal Code does not already criminalise an act, the bill prescribes six months to one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000, with at least Rs20,000 paid directly to the survivor. Anyone aiding or abetting abuse faces the same punishment.”

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Violence against women
Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe