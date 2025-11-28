Senate okays domestic violence bill amid opposition outcry

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thurs­day passed the Domestic Violence (Pre­vention and Protection) Bill, 2025, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years for those who threatened to divorce their wives or contracted another marriage based on baseless accusations.

The bill, already approved by the National Assembly, was passed through a supplementary agenda following the suspension of rules, without being referred to the relevant standing committee, amid an outcry from PTI and JUI-F lawmakers.

The first objection was raised by PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding the erroneous popular use of the word “transgender”, which also appears in the bill. He stated that instead of “transgender”, the word “intersex” should be used, without being influenced by folk etymology.

JUI-F senators including Maulana Attaur Rehman and Kamran Murtaza rejected the bill as “un-Islamic”.

The bill, introduced in the House by PPP parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman, redefines domestic violence to include physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, and economic abuse, as well as acts committed by a respondent against women, men, transgender individuals, children, vulnerable persons, or anyone with whom the respondent is or has been in a domestic relationship, causing fear, physical harm, or psychological harm.

Provides for imprisonment of up to three years for threat of divorce, contracting another marriage

The aggrieved person will have a right to reside in a shared household, irrespective of ownership.

‘Lifeline for survivors’

Speaking in the House, Sherry Reh­man recalled that the PPP had introduced a similar bill in the NA in 2004.

“This is not a routine piece of legislation — it is a lifeline for survivors across Pakistan. Domestic violence is not a private matter; it is a public emergency.” she remarked.

“Where the Penal Code does not already criminalise an act, the bill prescribes six months to one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000, with at least Rs20,000 paid directly to the survivor. Anyone aiding or abetting abuse faces the same punishment.”

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025