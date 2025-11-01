Convictions remained low despite rise in domestic violence in Sindh this year, says report

ISLAMABAD: The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Friday released its latest Domestic Violence Factsheet for Sindh, highlighting low convictions despite rising reports in the first six months of the current year.

The factsheet was compiled through data received via the Right to Information (RTI) from the Sindh Police Department. The factsheet provided a comprehensive overview of domestic violence cases across the province, categorised into physical, sexual and psychological abuse at domestic level.

In a statement, SSDO said between January and June 2025, a total of 204 domestic violence cases were registered in Sindh including 150 cases of physical abuse, 50 cases of sexual abuse, and four cases of psychological abuse.

While the data indicated that reporting mechanisms were active, the absence of any convictions during this period raised concerns about the overall effectiveness of legal processes in ensuring justice for survivors.

The data further showed that Kemari district recorded the highest rate of physical abuse cases - 59 - followed by Umerkot (six per 100,000) and Karachi South. Districts such as Sukkur, Korangi and Mirpur Khas had comparatively lower numbers of registered cases, however, smaller populations in these districts suggest that even a few cases can represent significant local risk levels.

For sexual abuse, the highest number of cases was reported from Karachi East (17 cases), while Kemari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar also recorded worrying trends. These figures reflected that domestic violence remained deeply entrenched issues across both urban and rural areas of Sindh.

According to the SSDO factsheet, while 98 challans were submitted and 70 cases remain under trial, no conviction was recorded, and only 14 cases were acquitted or withdrawn, signalling major procedural and evidentiary gaps in prosecution.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas stressed the need for stronger coordination between law enforcement, judiciary and social welfare institutions to address these challenges.

“Lack of convictions in domestic violence cases underscores a systemic failure that must be addressed through improved investigation procedures, survivor protection mechanisms, and awareness campaigns to promote reporting and accountability.”

The Sindh Domestic Violence Fact Sheet 2025 serves as a vital evidence-based advocacy tool for policymakers, civil society, and law enforcement agencies to strengthen the implementation of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013, and ensure justice for survivors across Sindh.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025