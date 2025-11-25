E-Paper | March 02, 2026

4 boys killed while playing with mortar shell in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Waseem Shamsi Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SUKKUR: Four boys were killed and two others wounded when an abandoned mortar shell they found in a jungle outside their village in Kandhkot exploded, officials said.

The incident took place in Dato Golo village near the Indus Highway in the Zorgarh area within the remit of the Bakhshapur police station in Kandhkot on Monday.

Reports reaching here suggested that a group of boys belonging to the Golo community found the unexploded shell in a deserted area. They mistook it for a toy and began playing with it, causing the mortar to explode. As a result, four of them died on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries.

The dead were identified as Deenan, Kashawat, Barkat and Kala Golo. Babu and Tariq Golo suffered serious wounds and one of them was shifted to Rahim Yar Khan for further treatment.

Villagers said that the victims and the wounded boys were aged between 10 and 16 years.

Meanwhile, area police said that upon receiving information about the incident, they rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The atmosphere was extremely sorrowful when the four bodies were brought to the village for funeral.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe