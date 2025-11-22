E-Paper | March 01, 2026

US batter suspended over corruption

Reuters Published November 22, 2025
DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisionally suspended US international Akhilesh Reddy on match-fixing charges, the global governing body said on Friday.

Reddy has been charged with breaching three counts of the sport’s anti-corruption code during the ongoing franchise-based Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The charges include attempting to fix or improperly influence matches, trying to get another player to participate in the same activities and deleting data and messages from a mobile device that would be relevant to the designated anti-corruption official (DACO) investigation.

The Abu Dhabi T10 has come under ICC scrutiny before, with eight people being charged with breaching the anti-corruption code in the 2021 edition. Bangladesh international Nasir Hossain later received a two-year suspension.

West Indies batter Marlon Samuels, who had already retired, also got a six-year ban for his breaches during the 2019 edition of the competition.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

